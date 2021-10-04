'That world title is coming back to Ireland' - Jason Quigley confirmed for November championship fight

Jason Quigley has only lost one fight as a professional. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA via Sportsfile

Jason Quigley will fight American Demetrius Andrade with the WBO middleweight title on the line at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday November 19.

The 31-year-old former world amateur silver medallist, who has a professional record of 19 wins and one loss, will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of his coach Andy Lee, who won the same belt in 2014.

Quigley called out the defending belt holder after he defeated Shane Mosley Jr in May and Andrade, better known as Boo-Boo, reacted positively to the challenge.

The unbeaten American (30-0), who is managed by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation, has long sought a clash with the megastars in the division like Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez, but they have steered clear of him.

Quigley will be the second Irish boxer Boo Boo has faced. He defeated Dubliner Luke Keeler in a successful defence of his belt in January 2020. From Rhode Island, the 33-year-old won the vacant crown in 2018

Given his record, he will start as favourite, but this might be Quigley’s sole chance to secure a world belt and propel his career onto a different level.