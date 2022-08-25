Tensions heat up between international amateur boxing factions with Olympic participation in the balance

The war of words between the two warring factions in the International Boxing Association is heating up ahead of an extraordinary Congress next month.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association is one of 18 countries who has formed a group called the Common Cause Alliance which is essentially challenging the IBA’s Russian born President Umar Kremlev.

The latter faces a re-election battle at the extraordinary Congress scheduled for Yerevan, Armenia on September 25 from Dutchman Boris van der Vorst.

He was denied to right to stand against Kremlev at the IBA’s scheduled Congress in Istanbul earlier this year on a technicality. The decision was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee has disqualified the IBA from any involvement in the boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics and at the moment boxing is not included in the list of sport for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Unless there is a regime change at the top of the IBA it is doubtful if the IOC will renew its relationship with the IBA which means the end of Olympic boxing after 2024 which has catastrophic implications for the sport in Ireland and worldwide.

Belatedly the world boxing community appears to have woken up to this reality. Against earlier expectations the Presidential contest between Kremlev and van der Vorst is balanced on a knife edge four weeks ahead of the Congress.

The Common Cause Alliance Group (CCA) – which the IBA does not recognise – upped the ante in its recent most letter to Kremlev accusing him of making a making an ‘inaccurate and misleading’ statement about the controversial decision to award the extraordinary Congress to Yerevan.

The letter states: “The IBA Board of Directors was not given complete and accurate information regarding the McLaren Investigation of the 2022 EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

“The IBA Board of Directors could not have possibly approved the IBA Extraordinary Congress being award to Armenia, while the Armenian Boxing Federation (ABF) and the EUBC Board of Directors, including its Director from Armenia, are currently subjects of an independent investigation.”

According to the letter such are the gravity of the allegations that they should automatically disqualify any city or country from hosting an IBA event until the investigation is concluded, and the parties involved are cleared of any wrong-doing.

In previous correspondences to the CCA, the IBA stated the investigation was not connected with the host city of Yerevan.

“This statement is inaccurate and misleading. The actions of the Armenian Boxing Federation and the EUBC (European Boxing Conference) leadership are also part of the investigation and review.”

The CCA wants the IBA to urgently approve the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting held in Algiers on July 15 via email vote and then publish them.

This would settle the argument as to what exactly the Board members were told about the investigation before they opted to approve Yerevan as the venue.

“True democratic decisions are not only determined by the majority, but also by the respect of the deliberation process, integrity, and transparency. When decision makers are intentionally or accidently provided inaccurate information, the democratic process becomes corrupted,” according to the CCA letter. Among the signatories are IABA President Gerry O’Mahony and outgoing CEO Fergal Carruth.

A spokesperson for the IBA declined to comment on the claims made by the CCA. She said the minutes of the July 15 meeting will be published after the approval of the Board at its next meeting.

No specific date has been set for the meeting, but it was likely to be held before the extraordinary Congress.