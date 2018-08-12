Katie Taylor has revealed that there were 'tears rolling down her face' when she returned to the boxing ring without dad and coach Pete Taylor after their split.

Katie Taylor has revealed that there were 'tears rolling down her face' when she returned to the boxing ring without dad and coach Pete Taylor after their split.

'Tears were rolling down my face' - Katie Taylor opens up on separation of her parents in powerful documentary

The father/daughter team enjoyed massive success together, with Katie claiming five world titles and an Olympic gold medal with her dad in her corner.

However, shortly before the Rio Olympics in 2016, Pete stepped away from his coaching role and in a new documentary covering Katie's rise in professional boxing, it is revealed that her father's departure stemmed from having an affair that saw the breakup of his marriage to Katie's mother Bridget.

Katie has made a seamless transition to the professional ranks and already holds the WBA and IBF lightweight world titles after a 10-0 start to her career.

A soon to be released documentary titled 'Katie' gives a raw insight into the 32-year-old's life, with the Bray boxer opening up on the tough time she had after her dad left her side.

"The first time I had to go training without him, I was driving in by myself and the tears were rolling down my face," she says in the film, in quotes reported by the Sunday World.

"I just felt like every time I was stepping into the ring without my dad at that time, I was missing an arm."

Katie's brother Peter, also speaking in the documentary, reveals the impact that Pete's actions had on the family.

"Only a few months out from the Olympics we learned that my dad had an affair on my mum," he says.

"Of course to Katie this is the most heartbreaking news. To all of us in the family this was really heartbreaking."

Katie's mother Bridget also addresses the separation, with Katie subsequently struggling at the 2016 Olympics and getting eliminated after her first fight.

"It's hard enough when you're going through something yourself but when you're watching people you love struggling with this as well, obviously the emotional turmoil is huge," Bridget says.

Online Editors