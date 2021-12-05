Taylor looks forewarned and forearmed for Sharipova bout

Katie Taylor is not just a boxer; she is a disciple of the pugilist arts. So she knows the favourite’s tag has turned into a millstone for a plethora of world champions in recent weeks. Kid Galahad, Terri Harper and most spectacularly Teófimo López all surrendered their belts in major upsets.

López’s shock loss to Australian George Kambosos Jr last weekend would have resonated most with Taylor. López was her male equivalent in the lightweight category. He had an unblemished 16-0 record and like Taylor, held the unified WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts, having sensationally beaten Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020.

But the unbeaten Kambosos defied all the predictions to fashion a shock split decision win over the American.

So Taylor is well warned ahead of her final fight of 2021 – a mandatory WBA defence against 27-year-old Firuza Sharipova – in the Liverpool Arena next Saturday night. Taylor would love to achieve her first win inside the distance since 2019 but the two-minute rounds militate against her.

As is the case with all these mandatory tests, the champion gains little, even though she is putting all her belts on the line, not just her WBA title. Though promoters Matchroom Boxing might deny it when they booked the Liverpool Arena for this show, they had envisaged a different opponent for Taylor.

It was to have been the trilogy fight with local heroine Natasha Jonas, who lost to Taylor in the quarter-final of the London Olympics in 2012 and again in a behind closed door pro fight in Manchester last May. Ultimately the deal was never done. Dissatisfied with the terms on offer, Jonas opted for a different career path, signing a promotional deal with Sky Sport.

A mother of one, Sharipova is Kazakhstan’s first ever female professional fighter. With a 14-1 record she has picked up minor titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight.

She lost her first pro fight against Russian Sofya Ochigava – who is now her training partner – in Moscow five years ago. Taylor would be very familiar with Ochigava, having memorably beaten her in the London Olympic final.

Sharipova has a better knock-rate than Taylor (53pc compared to 31pc) but she has mostly faced Z-rated opponents. Six of her wins came against fighters who were making their pro debuts and she has only faced four fighters with winning records. But Taylor insists she can self-motivate regardless of who her opponent is.

“I’ve never, ever found it hard to actually get up and keep myself motivated for these mandatories,” she says. “I do understand that these girls are coming for all my belts and we’re going to see the best of these opponents every time they step into the ring with me.

“You see it all the time in boxing where fighters have a flat performance and they fail to hold onto their belts. So, I can never, ever get complacent. I’m so aware of that.”

Nonetheless, Taylor’s performances in 2021 have flat-lined, albeit at a high level. In her last three fights she hasn’t scaled the heights attained in her rematch against Delfine Persoon in August of last year.

But this will be her last fight before a possible showdown against her long-time nemesis, Amanda Serrano. This clash – provisionally scheduled for next March – is already being billed as the most lucrative women’s professional fight in history, with both boxers guaranteed purses in excess of €1m.

First, Taylor has to win on Saturday night while a week later in Tampa, Serrano has to beat a former Taylor opponent, Miriam Gutiérrez.

Taylor remains optimistic that the fight with Serrano, now promoted by a company owned by YouTube star and sometimes pro boxer Jake Paul, will happen.

“It is looking very, very likely that the fight will happen next year. The fact that she’s teamed up with Jake Paul as well, I think that gives even more incentive for her. Even the fact that’s she fighting one of my past opponents [Gutiérrez] in her next fight. That’s the perfect build-up to our fight.

“So definitely, right now, it’s looking very, very likely but of course we both have to get past our opponents in the next few weeks. Once we do that, we can start speaking seriously about the next fight.”

Katie Taylor has never hidden the fact that her failure to retain her Olympic title in Rio is the missing piece in her career jigsaw. But just how unfortunate Taylor was in 2016 only emerged with the publication of the McLaren Report into judging corruption at the Rio Games in September.

Taylor was a victim of a quirk in the judging system whereby only scores from three of the five judges counted. Had the five judges’ cards counted, Taylor would have comfortably beaten Mira Potkonen on a majority 3-1. The score on the two unused judges’ cards were revealed for the first time in the report.

What happened was that on the three cards randomly selected, one judge had her winning, another had her losing while the third judge scored the fight a draw but then gave the nod to Potkonen. It was one of 11 fights in Rio where the outcome would have been different had the five cards counted. But McLaren found no evidence that the automated scoring system had been manipulated. And while the Taylor fight was flagged for investigation, McLaren did not consider it for additional analysis.

“I guess everyone knew during those Olympic Games that there was a lot of cheating going on,” says Taylor, who confirmed she had seen the McLaren report. “I came out of the ring that day, I guess feeling like I did do enough to win the fight. But’s it’s in the past now. It doesn’t really matter what the McLaren Report says. It is what it is. I didn’t take too much notice of it, really.

“But it is definitely hard to look past the fact that three judges had me winning, one judge had her winning and one judge had it a draw, and yet she still got the decision. It’s a small bit satisfying to know that I actually won that fight. But at the same time, I still came away heartbroken over a loss at the time.

“But now, I’m in a great place and I obviously feel like I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today as a professional fighter if all had went well in Rio. There is a bit of silver lining there.”

Since turning professional, Taylor has averaged four professional fights a year. Compared to her male counterparts, her schedule looks hectic but this is her choice.

“I just love staying sharp, really. You can do all the sparring in the world, but nothing is ever the same as actually stepping into the ring and actually fighting.

“I think when you do stay busy like that, you will see the best of me in those situations. But obviously, the minuses are that you’re always in camp, you’re always training, you’re always putting your body under a lot of stress, I guess.

“That’s why it’s so important to train smart when you have a heavy schedule. But I’m always very, very happy to stay busy, to stay active. I would hate nothing more than to be actually sitting around waiting for a fight. That would drive me mad, I think.”

The fight will be shown live on the DAZN subscription channel with the ring-walk at 9.45pm approximately.