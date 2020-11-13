Taylor: I'm not the type of fighter that crumbles

No time for trash talk: For Katie Taylor, everything revolves around how she does in the ring. Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Occasionally Katie Taylor lets her guard slip, allowing us to catch a glimpse of the inner steel that makes her special.

In recent months, unbeaten British prospect Chantelle Cameron, the current WBC super lightweight world champion, has repeatedly goaded Taylor. She is impatient and wants to test herself against the Bray boxer.

In her most recent jibe, Cameron suggested Taylor would 'crumble' inside the ring against her. It's a taunt that will come back to haunt her some day.

Taylor never engages in the kind trash talk so beloved by most of her contemporaries in the sport. So, her occasional put-downs are authentic.

When asked about Cameron's comment at a Zoom conference the other day, she paused for a second before remarking: "I'm not the type of fighter that crumbles." And just to make sure there wasn't a follow-up question, she added: "We can just move on from that."

She was equally caustic when commenting on Delfine Persoon's reaction to the outcome of their epic second fight during the summer.

The Belgian accepted the judges' unanimous decision immediately after the fight only to back-track at a subsequent press conference.

Not only did Taylor close the debate rapidly, she managed to deliver a neat verbal uppercut to the Sky TV commentary/fight analysis team, the majority of whom suggested Persoon had won.

"I couldn't care less what opponents are saying afterwards. It was a very clear victory and anybody who says otherwise doesn't know anything about boxing really."

For the most part combat sport is built around the cult of the personality.

Virtually every champion from an iconic figure like Muhammad Ali to modern-day megastars such as Conor McGregor become as famous for what they say outside the ring as how they perform inside it.

Taylor is a different kind of champion. For her, everything revolves around how she does in the ring. The rest is a sideshow.

Her opponent tomorrow night, Miriam Gutierrez, has long been a fan and has been most respectful to her in the build-up. But Taylor hasn't even noticed.

"It is all the same to me, I never know what's being said before the fights anyway. So regardless of whether they're being respectful or disrespectful, I am just in there to win really and to produce a great performance. I don't really take too much notice of what's being said before the fight," she said.

Taylor is one of the few people in the world whose life hasn't been turned upside down by Covid-19. She was used to self-isolation long before the rest of us.

"I don't think I would be doing things much differently if the virus wasn't around," she acknowledged.

She lives a monastic life in the town of Vernon in Connecticut where she trains most of the year. Aside from going to Sunday church, the remainder of the week is devoted to her training.

Interestingly, it only emerged this week in a profile of Taylor published on 'The Athletic', that the Bray fighter had contemplated turning professional after she won her 2012 Olympic gold.

Her manager Brian Peters met UFC star and former boxing champion Holly Holmes' team to explore the possibility of Taylor challenging Holmes for a world title in her first professional fight. Nothing came of the discussions.

Eight years down the road, Taylor is not just the highest-paid female fighter in combat sport she is the most influential as well.

Her legacy is secure. But the next important decision she faces will also be the most difficult - when to quit.

Irish Independent