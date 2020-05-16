Talks under way for Katie Taylor's world title fight to take place in Eddie Hearn's mansion

KATIE TAYLOR’S world title fight against American Amanda Serrano could be staged in Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

The Matchroom boss has unveiled an ambitious plan to relaunch professional boxing in the UK.

He plans to stage four shows on consecutive Saturday nights later this summer in the 15-acre grounds of his home in Brentwood in Essex. Sky Sports will broadcast the fights and talks are under way with Katie Taylor’s camp regarding an appearance.

"We want to create a gladiatorial environment that will not only ensure compelling viewing, but will also ensure fighters can perform at the highest level," said Hearn.

There are on-going discussions with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) and the Brentwood Council regarding the unique project.

It is planned that everybody involved – including boxers, trainers, managers, officials and broadcasters – would book into a hotel near the site on a Tuesday before each show.

All would be tested for Covid-19 and would self-isolate in their rooms until the results of the tests are known 24 hours later. Anybody who tested positive would have to leave immediately.

The BBBC has given the green light for professional boxing to resume in the UK in July – but with spectators excluded. By late summer the travel restrictions between the United States and Europe may have eased, enabling both fighters and their respective trainers travel to the UK.

Taylor is unbeaten in the pro ranks, while Serrano has won nine world titles across seven weight divisions.

