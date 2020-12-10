Stephen McKenna signs deal with London promoter ahead of sixth pro fight

Monaghan pro fighter Stephen McKenna was signed a deal with London-based promoter Mick Hennessy on the eve of his second fight in the UK.

He returned from his training base in Los Angeles in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The super lightweight won his five professional fights inside the distance - indeed, only one opponent made it to the second round.

On Friday he fights 28-year-old journeyman pro MJ Hall in a six-rounder. The contest will be shown on Channel 5.

The 23-year Smithborough fighter, who trades under the name 'The Assassin' is likely to have far too much class and power for Hall whose career record of 57 losses and two wins tells its own story.

McKenna will be back in action again a week later. He fights on another Hennessy show which will also be shown on Channel 5.

He had an impressive amateur career with 155 fights, and he won the Irish U-18 youth title, a Commonwealth Youth Gold and became Irish Elite senior champion in the same year.

Together with his father Fergal and younger brother Aaron, he moved to LA in 2018 and was training under the eye of legendary coach Freddie Roach until the outbreak of Covid-19 in the spring.

During his time there he sparred with some of the leading fighters in the world including Vasily Lomachenko, Lee Selby and Ryan Garcia. He is now based back at home where he is trained by his father.

Aaron (21), who has a promotional deal with Golden Boy, is unbeaten in ten contests.

He will have his first fight in 12 months on Friday night on the Hennessy show in the super welterweight division.

It is the first time the brothers have fought on the same professional show. Both are managed by the LA-based Sheer Sports Management company.

