Star-studded Irish team ready for Sofia tournament as battle for Olympic places begins

THE race to secure places on the Irish boxing team for the European Olympic qualifier in Krakow in 16 weeks’ time moves up a notch this weekend with the start of the 74th Strandja International tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Rated as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, it has huge significance for the Irish team given that the IABA will not be sending teams to either the women’s or men’s World championships later this year.

A 19-strong squad arrives into Sofia today and though the team for the Olympic qualification tournament in Poland will not be finalised for some time yet, results in Bulgaria will influence the selection.

Significantly the High Performance Unit has brought two boxers in four weight divisions and the contests in the women’s welterweight and the men’s light heavyweight divisions will be particularly interesting.

At the Irish Elite finals last month, experienced international and former European medallist Grainne Walsh beat Amy Broadhurst, the World, European and Commonwealth light welter champion in the final of the welterweight division. The latter moved up to the 66kg class as there is no light welter class in the Olympics.

The pair are likely to be on opposite sides of the draw but could meet again next week.

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh was beaten in the semi-final of the light middleweight division by Dean Walsh last month and both will be in action in the same weight division in Sofia.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who won a gold medal at the tournament last year, leads the Irish challenge.

There are some notable absentees from the squad, however. Newly crowned fly weight champion Daina Moorehouse is still recovering from the ankle ligament injury she sustained in the final against European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers. The latter, together with her Belfast rival Carly McNaul ,will contest the 50kg class.

The O’Rourke sisters, Lisa and Aoife, are missing as is Olympian Michaela Walsh.

On the men’s side, a number of fighters who either failed to win or didn’t compete in the Elite due to injury get a chance to impress, and the progress of featherweights Adam Hession and Jude Gallagher will be noted.

Interestingly, none of the four Holy Family BC (Drogheda) boxers who won elite titles are included with the omission of lightweight Davey Joyce being particularly surprising.

It was anticipated that Russian boxers would be competing but according to a spokesperson for the tournament they will not be there.

Belarus, who have also been sanctioned by the IOC, will have a squad in Sofia but according to the spokesperson they will be boxing as a neutral team with no flag or anthems.

Pointedly when announcing the Irish team the IAAB stated:

“Team Ireland will contest at the 74th Strandja International Tournament as this is an independently run and organised competition and is being conducted in alignment with the statement of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee from January 25th, 2023.”

The draw takes places tomorrow and boxing begins on Monday.

IRELAND TEAM

Men:

51kg Sean Mari, (Monkstown/Defence Forces); 54kg Dylan Eagleson,(St. Paul’s, Antrim), 57kg Adam Hession, (Monivea BC); 57kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles ABC); 635kg Dean Clancy, (Sean McDermott BC), 71kg Aidan Walsh (Emerald BC); 71kg Dean Walsh, (St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC); 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, (Saviours Crystal BC),92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women:

50kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road BC); 50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata BC); 54kg Niamh Fay,(Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC), 54kg Jennifer Lehane, (DCU BC); 57kg Kelsey Leonard, (Unit 3, Naas, BC), 63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin; 66kg Grainne Walsh (Spartacus BC); 66kg Amy Broadhurst, (St. Bronagh’s BC), 70kg Christina Desmond (Dungarvan BC/Garda); 75kg Aoibhe Carabine (Geesala BC)

Team Lead: Zauri Antia:Head

Coach: John Conlan

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Noel Burke, Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon

Meanwhile, in Nottingham tonight unbeaten Kildare lightweight Gary Cully can further enhance his burgeoning reputation by securing the WBA vacant intercontinental title against Wilfredo Flores.

Cully is optimistic and regards this fight as a stepping-stone for bigger victories this year.

“I’ve been gaining a lot of momentum. 2022 was kind of my breakout year. I believe it’s a big step up for Wilfredo Flores and he’s going to be out of his depth,” said Cully.