Sport Ireland express ‘disquiet’ at impact internal row is having on young boxers

Sport Ireland has expressed its ‘disquiet’ to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association about the negative impact internal disputes are having on young boxers.

Responding to questions about the decision of the IABA’s Central Council not to allow up to 50 boxers from Leinster participate in National finals, Sport Ireland said they were in regular contact with the IABA.

“Sport Ireland respects the autonomy of the IABA and in particular the Central Council and associated bodies in operating national competitions including age grades.

“That said, Sport Ireland has expressed its disquiet to the IABA that ongoing internal disputes are having a negative impact on young boxers.

“Sportspeople as young as 11 can only be expected to follow the instructions of people who have positions of responsibility and we expect those adults to act in the best interests of the children in their charge.”

But there is no indication that Sport Ireland will intervene in this damaging row which has ruptured Irish amateur boxing.

Speaking on Monday about the decision of the IABA to expel 25 members, the outing chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy suggested the parties need talk to each other and sort out their differences internally.

“Boxing always gives us plenty to worry about but the long and short of it is there’s a review going on at the moment that will come up with recommendations,” he said.

“And this was initiated a long time ago by the IABA and ourselves, the issues going on at the moment are around the Boxing Council and who runs boxing affairs.

“I believe that people need to be talking to each other, to sit down and communicate openly with each other.

“There’s no room in sport for that type of behaviour so we want to make sure we support the executive and get on with their business.

“There’s a fine line for Sport Ireland because we can’t keep interfering with the governance of an organisation, and we don’t want to be in that space.

“It’s up to them to carry out their elections and put people in place, a proper board in place and run the organisation professionally.

“They need to run their own sport.”

Meanwhile, clubs in Dublin have been invited to attend a meeting tonight to discuss the crisis.

JP Kinsella, a member of Monkstown Boxing Club, issued the invitation via social media.

He wrote: “For many schoolboys and girls – including our own – to compete at an All-Ireland championship is the Holy Grail. And to see this taken away from our neighbours in Leinster is extremely wrong on all fronts.

“Whatever about banning the officer board but to ban young kids from competing is terrible carry-on.

“Our club committee believe this was entirely the wrong decision by the Central Council to deny these young kids their chance to compete.”

He invited all clubs to the meeting in order to give them an opportunity to voice their views on the issue.

Even though the officers of the Dublin Board have been suspended along with the officers of the Leinster and Connacht provincial councils, the Dublin Board was allowed organise the 1 & 2 Boy/Girl championships and their boxers were included in the draw for the All-Ireland championships

Fourteen boxers from Leinster who range in age from 11 to 14 are due to box in the National championships in Drimnagh BC at the weekend. They participated in a Leinster championship organised by the IABA Central Council in Athy last month.

However, the majority of the eligible boxers from the province took part in a tournament organised by the Leinster Council on the same weekend in Arklow.

The IABA warned in advance that only boxers who participated in the Athy event would be eligible to compete in the national championship whereas Leinster argue that they have the right to organise a championship within their own province with the winners going forward to compete at national level.