Spike O'Sullivan's world title dreams ended by brutal first round knockout

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan saw his world title hopes ended by a brutal first round knockout from Canadian David Lemieux in Las Vegas last night.

The bout was classed as an eliminator for the WBA middleweight title, and although O'Sullivan started as an underdog, few were expecting such a ruthless finish inside the opening three minutes.

Just 164 seconds had passed when O'Sullivan was floored with a vicious left hook from Lemieux, which ended the contest.

The 34-year-old from Cork came into the fight off the back of six straight wins but was no match for Lemieux, who previously lost to pound-for-pound king Gennady Golovkin in 2015.

It was the third defeat of O'Sullivan's career after losses to Billy Joe Saunders in 2013 and Chris Eubank Jr in 2015.

Online Editors