Katie Taylor received a huge reception in Dublin Airport yesterday as she returned from New York as the undisputed lightweight champion - but Minister Shane Ross' presence ended up getting just as much coverage.

'Someone should tell him to Stepaside' - The best reaction after Minister Shane Ross hijacks Katie Taylor's homecoming

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport stepped through the arrivals gate beside Taylor as photographers eagerly snapped pictures of the her parading all five of her belts, with many people criticising the politician for inserting himself into the boxer's big moment.

As Taylor stopped for photos with fans and did interviews for TV, Ross maintained his presence alongside her, which drew a very negative reaction on social media.

Ross has become known for many sporting gaffes during his time as minister, from getting Rob and Dave Kearney mixed up when tweeting out a photo to sending out a press release congratulating 'Dominant Purspure' after rower Sanita Puspure won world championship gold.

Many people compared Ross' opportunism in Dublin Airport to Taoiseach Charlie Haughey sharing the podium with Stephen Roche after he won the Tour de France in 1987.

If nothing else, the incident spawned some brilliant reactions on social media, which captured just how much people disliked the minister's intervention in Taylor's homecoming.

Online Editors