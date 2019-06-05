'Someone should tell him to Stepaside' - The best reaction after Minister Shane Ross hijacks Katie Taylor's homecoming
Katie Taylor received a huge reception in Dublin Airport yesterday as she returned from New York as the undisputed lightweight champion - but Minister Shane Ross' presence ended up getting just as much coverage.
The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport stepped through the arrivals gate beside Taylor as photographers eagerly snapped pictures of the her parading all five of her belts, with many people criticising the politician for inserting himself into the boxer's big moment.
As Taylor stopped for photos with fans and did interviews for TV, Ross maintained his presence alongside her, which drew a very negative reaction on social media.
Ross has become known for many sporting gaffes during his time as minister, from getting Rob and Dave Kearney mixed up when tweeting out a photo to sending out a press release congratulating 'Dominant Purspure' after rower Sanita Puspure won world championship gold.
Many people compared Ross' opportunism in Dublin Airport to Taoiseach Charlie Haughey sharing the podium with Stephen Roche after he won the Tour de France in 1987.
If nothing else, the incident spawned some brilliant reactions on social media, which captured just how much people disliked the minister's intervention in Taylor's homecoming.
Welcome home @KatieTaylor A hero’s welcome for the undisputed lightweight World Champion @DublinAirport #WelcomeHomeKatieTaylor pic.twitter.com/oqPEOdN5bF— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 4, 2019
Rob Green. John Terry. Shane Ross. Stay back. Did you see anyone else follow her through the door. Position themselves in the pictures? Come on Michael! pic.twitter.com/2wzQN9hFtA— bobdebilde (@bobdebilde) June 4, 2019
Shane Ross, undisputed lightweight world champion of trying to share in a real champion’s success...— Cathal Mac Coille (@CMacCoille) June 4, 2019
And making a show of himself while doing it. https://t.co/2Zhze6zvX5
What’s your favourite Shane Ross photo from history? pic.twitter.com/ITerYRebWI— Dan O' Neill (@activedan) June 4, 2019
Fairplay to the lady at the front; sticks on the afterburners to avoid Katie’s limelight unlike Shane Ross who decides to awkwardly lurk in the background of all of her photo opportunities. Peak Ross. pic.twitter.com/xXsiAV8QIv— Shane Dawson (@SDawsonSport) June 4, 2019
Shane Ross in for some flak today but I charge you to name anyone else who became undisputed champion of the world AND a Six Nations winner? pic.twitter.com/xrBBLjYfP2— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 4, 2019
BREAKING Katie Taylor Apologises For Ruining Shane Ross' Big Moment pic.twitter.com/FpmmeNaBB9— Mallow News (@MallowNews) June 4, 2019
Someone should tell Shane Ross to Stepaside.— ProperFood.ie (@ProperFood_ie) June 4, 2019
Katie Taylor Rushed To Hospital To Have Shane Ross Surgically Removed pic.twitter.com/bFxz7iRcMo— WWN (@WhispersNewsLTD) June 4, 2019
If anyone knows #KatieTaylor can you let her know I found her passport in the airport ... Shane Ross had it. pic.twitter.com/bjYH162cDG— Stephen Elliott (@LanceHandsome) June 4, 2019
Online Editors
