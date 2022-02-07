‘So, Katie, are you up for it?’ – Serrano pulls ‘stunt’ by challenging Taylor to 12 three-minute rounds in New York fight

Katie Taylor was upstaged by Amanda Serrano this afternoon when she challenged the World champion to fight her over 12 three-minute rounds in Madison Square Garden on April 30.

The undisputed world lightweight champion will defend her four belts against the seven-weight title holder before an expected sell out attendance of 20,000 over the customary ten by two-minute rounds in women’s used to date in women’s professional boxing.

As the contracts have already been signed for what will be the biggest ever female professional fight in history, the chances of such a dramatic change now are virtually zero.

Unquestionably, however, Serrano unsettled Taylor with her offer and the Bray fighter was momentarily lost for words.

She had thrown the first jab in the build-up at last week’s press conference in New York when she pointed out the calibre of the fighters she had beaten.

In verbal terms Serrano salvo was in the knock-out blow. The Taylor camp can expect more of the same over the next couple of months given that Youtuber Jake Paul, who titles himself the ‘great disrupter’ is co-promoting the fight and co-managing Serrano.

“I am super happy and excited that I finally get to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, with this fight with Katie Taylor,” said Serrano who was visiting London for the first time.

“We are making history and that’s what I want to do. We are going to continue to open the door for the next generation coming into this sport.

“I’m a woman for equality and we all talk about equality around this table multiple times and making history at the Garden, being the first women to headline.

“We are making the biggest gain and I think we should just continue and make this fight iconic, make changes to this game.

“If Katie Taylor is willing, I am ready and able to make this an equal fight - 12 rounds, three minutes. I think if we want to make change. We are on a platform right now on DAZN, we are making headlines, we are talking, we are gaining interest, and this is all about equality, so we should make the change right now.

“So, Katie, are you up for it? 12 three-minute rounds. Let’s do it?” said Serrano who was sitting at the top table along with Taylor who was momentarily at a loss as to how to respond.

“I don’t really feel like that would make a huge difference,” Taylor countered.

“The event is already iconic. The fact that the pre-sales are the second-best in history says it all, really. This fight is even more important than we realise. This represents change already. Boxing is boxing, regardless. The fight is already iconic the way it is.”

Serrano urged her to take a stand on the issue, saying: “I understand that it is (ironic). But if you want to make a change for the future and get people to notice us and get these promoters to not talk badly about women, I think we should take a stand.”

Taylor replied: “I think we are taking a stand the way we are actually here in the first place - the best fighting the best. This fight is going to be determined by… the winner is going to be the best pound for pound female fighter in the world. So, we are already taking a stand, by taking this fight.”

Later, Jake Paul backed Serrano’s idea and added fuel to the controversy by saying he was already sensing ‘a little fear from Katie’ about the fight.

“I think it would be great for this fight. It would make it even more historic than it already is, and it would set the precedent of like ‘hey, we are doing the same number of rounds as men’s boxing, and you have to respect that,” he said.

“I was a little disappointed in Katie Taylor’s response because it seemed that she just didn’t want to do it. She definitely does not want to do it.

“So, what does that mean on the fight side of things? I already said that I sense of little fear from Katie, and I really do. I am genuinely saying that not to offend anybody. I genuinely sense fear and that answer solidifies my statement,” said Paul.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn pointed out there was no provision in the fight contract for the contest by be staged over 12 three-minute rounds.

“Whether that (was) done to get under Katie’s skin or whatever. I don’t think we need to change,” said Hearn.

“I will talk to the team, but Katie is not into that. I think she is happy with the way this fight was changed the game,” said Hearn who agreed that the Serrano proposal was probably a ‘stunt’.

“I think the fight will go ahead as per contract,” he said.

Hearn revealed that 9,000 of the 20,000 fight tickets had already been sold.

“Last week when I was in New York I was stopped in the streets by people who wanted to talk about the fight.

“The fight was all over the main network news in America. As you seen from the pre-sale that was not just luck it was because it is such a big fight.”

It is understood that the only fight to have garnered more pre-sale interest than Taylor v Serrano was the clash in 2015 between Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux.



