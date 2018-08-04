Boxing coach Pete Taylor has credited his girlfriend for his swift recovery following the shooting at his gym two months ago.

'She's a pillar of support' - Pete Taylor attributes swift recovery from shooting to care from girlfriend Karen Brown

The dad of boxing champ Katie Taylor took to social media site Instagram with a series of posts praising his recovery team while singling out girlfriend Karen Brown.

“The biggest credit for my recovery to date is my personal ‘nurse’ Karen, for never letting me down, helping me more than she knows and for being a pillar of support,” he wrote.

Taylor has made a quick recovery since a gunman opened fire at his Bray gym and injuring him in the arm and chest.

A “lifetime dedicated to fitness has helped the 57-year-old in the road to recovery, he said.

“My recovery, they credit to a lifetime of fitness, health good diet and a determined mindset. Your health is your wealth.

“8 weeks post op. Professor Flavin and his fantastic orthopaedic team at SVUH are pleased with progress.”

It didn’t take long before Taylor was back in the ring posting photos of training sessions with a brace around his injured arm.

In his latest Instagram series he posts a photo in the ring with two boxers “training hard ahead of fights later this month”.

