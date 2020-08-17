'She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from' - Anthony Joshua's praise for Katie Taylor

Anthony Joshua has described Katie Taylor as "phenomenal" ahead of the Irish champion's hugely-anticipated rematch against Delfine Persoon this Saturday night.

All Taylor's lightweight belts are on the line when she faces the Belgian on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin bout as part of Eddie Hearn's Fight Camp series in his opulent back garden.

"I really respect her," Joshua told Sky Sports. "She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from.

"She is a real-life athlete - I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete."

Taylor edged the first contest on the judges' scorecards last year, a decision that was a major talking point afterwards. For Joshua, however, it was a clear cut win for Taylor.

"I thought she (Taylor) won," added Joshua.

Read More

Taylor's future boxing plans will have to be revised after the sport witnessed arguably its biggest-ever upset last Saturday night.

Chicago-based investment banker Jessica McCaskill, who was beaten by Taylor in a World title fight in London in December 2017, fashioned a shock win over Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight world champion in a purpose-built ring in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Thirty-five-year-old McCaskill, who is already a unified super lightweight champion, won a majority decision on scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95. It means she now holds six world belts.

The fight was being promoted as the first semi-final of a four-woman tournament to crown the greatest pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. The other semi-final is this Saturday's re-match between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

Expand Close Norwegian boxer Cecilia Braekhus REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Norwegian boxer Cecilia Braekhus

Provided Taylor wins the re-match her next opponent is now likely to be McCaskill rather than Braekhus as had been widely predicted.

Online Editors