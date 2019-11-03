Newly crowned two-weight world champion Katie Taylor is set to headline an all women's boxing card in New York's Madison Square Garden next March to mark International Women's Day.

'She didn't beat me, she is a fake' - Linardatou livid over scoring but 'very happy' Taylor hails 'smart performance'

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that streaming network DAZN – which features Taylor's fight in the United States - wants to televise the show so long as the Bray boxer tops of the bill. The scheduled date is March 7, on the eve of International Women's Day.

"DAZN wants to do this show to mark International Women's Day," said Hearn.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but there is no shortage of suitors according to the Matchroom boss. "It's just about plotting strategy now and getting it right and ultimately that's down to Katie and Ross (Enamait her trainer and Brian (Peters, her manager).

"We just come in and say these are the opportunities. Literally the opportunities are the length of this table we're sitting at so it is fascinating."

Apart from a badly swollen right eye, Taylor looked relatively fresh after the contest. She was altogether more content with her performance than she was following her disputed win over Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden in June.

"I would probably have to go back and watch it really but I am very happy with my performance. It was a very smart performance, a very clever boxing exhibition. I made the fight as easy as possible for myself."

She acknowledged that she listened to her coach Ross Enamait more the usual and followed his instructions to the letter and resisted the temptation to get involved in a battle with her Greek opponent Christina Linardatou.

"There was no point in staying there and trading shots with her – that is her strength. The plan always was to box on the outside and I think I stayed disciplined for the whole fight.

"It is incredible to become a two-weight World champion. I was getting very emotional during the interview (in the ring). That's how much it meant to be and I was overwhelmed by the support here tonight.

"To be a multi weight world champion is what every fighter dreams of. I became an undisputed champion a few months ago and here I as a two-weight World champion. It keeps getting better and better," she said.

But her opponent Christina Linardatou and her team were livid over the judges' decision to score the fight (97-93, 97-93, 96-94) in favour of Taylor.

At her post fight press conference – the Taylor party left the room as soon as the tone of the Greek's comments became apparent – Linardatou repeatedly and controversially accused Taylor of 'being a fake'.

Asked to explain what she meant by her remark the Greek fighter, who was defending WBO super lightweight champion in the fight, said: "I mean fake in that she is not undisputed, she didn't beat me, didn't beat (Delfine) Persoon.

"So you cannot be happy if you go home and you're not doing it, someone is doing it for you. I feel good because I give all that I have. I go into the ring and I fight for real."

The Greek was clearly infuriated by Taylor's understandable decision to fight on the outside and not engage in a slug-fest.

"Of course, I am disappointed. Everybody saw the fight, everybody saw what happened. Everyone saw. I feel that I won that fight. I think they are protecting her.

"She shouldn't win fights like that. It is not fair for all the boxers. She lost one fight, she lost a second fight. What is she going to do? She is going to lose all the time and still win another undisputed (weight class) and say she is a two-weight undisputed.

"People see, they are not stupid. People know. If she respects herself, she will have to give a rematch to me and a rematch to Persoon and then she can say I am undisputed, or I am a champion in two weights.

"I am sorry guys, she is your girl. But this is the truth, this is the reality," declared Linardatou who said she caused the damage to Taylor eye in the second round with a left hook.

