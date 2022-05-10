Shannon Sweeney beaten on World championship debut in Istanbul

There was no joy for Ireland’s Shannon Sweeney on her World championship debut in Istanbul today.

The St Anne’s BC 48kg boxer fashioned a brave performance against Florencia Lopez from Argentina but the South American fighter was a comfortable winner on points.

Olympians Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke are both in action on Wednesday against USA opponents coached by Billy Walsh.

Walsh will meet Amelia Moore in a 57kg bout while O’Rourke, the current European champion and gold medallist at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria earlier this year, meets Naomi Melissa Graham who has a win under her belt already.

Amy Broadhurst meets Croatia’s Sara Beram in a light welterweight contest while Carly McNaul faces Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana in a 52kg contest.

Meanwhile, the President of the International Boxing Association Umar Kremlev has accepted the resignation of Board member Emilia Grueva who launched a scathing attack on the board in her resignation letter.

In a statement, Kremlev did not address the specific issues raised by Grueva but defended the Board in general terms.

He pointed out that Grueva said in 2019 that the AIBA (now renamed IBA) needed a new leader and needed the money to save AIBA’s finances.

He wrote: “Since then, IBA elected a new leader, found the money to save IBA’s finances, adopted new statutes to guide us to do serious reform, and finally, was awarded the responsibility of developing an Olympic Qualification System that is based on IBA events.

“IBA is also following a roadmap that could lead to our full reinstatement in May of next year. I believe these are achievements that should be welcomed,” he states.

“The IBA Board of Directors is required to meet at least three times a year. In 2021 alone, we met eight times. And in a year and a half, around 50 decisions were also submitted to the Board of Directors for mail vote. This represents an exceptional level of consultation.

“Of course, improvements can always be made. You will be aware that the IBA office team recently committed to provide more detail and more notice around key decisions that are put to the Board. I am confident they will deliver on this commitment.”