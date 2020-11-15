Serrano, McCaskill, Braekhaus or a crossover clash against UFC star Cyborg - What's next for Katie Taylor?

KATIE Taylor will spend Christmas with her family in Bray before embarking on the next phase of her remarkable career from her training base in Vernon, Connecticut.

After her near shut-out victory over Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez in London’s Wembley Arena last night, the unbeaten Bray fighter will continue to pursue her ambition of creating a legacy in professional boxing in 2021.

Her plans – particularly in the first half of next year – will be dictated to a significant degree by the coronavirus pandemic.

She is now a global star. Her broad appeal was confirmed on Saturday night when her hashtag was trending at number one on social media in the UK ahead of the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars.

But Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation will be reluctant to stage mega fights featuring the best paid female fighter in combat sports behind closed doors.

The Taylor camp has three primary targets next year: nine-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, the winner of the re-match between Jessica McCaskill and former long-time welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhaus and a clash against UFC star Cris Cyborg.

The issue with Serrano, who was to have faced Taylor in Manchester before the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the fight being rescheduled, is one of trust. The US fighter pulled out of the contest when it was switched to Hearn’s estate in Essex.

The Taylor camp remain fearful that even if a new date and venue – almost certainly in the US – was agreed there have no guarantee that Serrano would step into the ring against the Bray pugilist.

In the event of restrictions on indoor events remaining in place in the United States and the UK next spring, Taylor could take on Liverpool lightweight Natasha Jonas in a behind closed door bout. The pair clashed in a memorable quarter-final at the London Olympics in 2012.

Another possible opponent is 2016 Olympic lightweight champion Estelle Mossely from France. Taylor and 28-year-old Mossely clashed regular during their respective amateur careers with the Irish fighter winning all their duels until the 2016 World championships in Astana when Mossely triumphed in the semi-final and went on to succeed Taylor as the lightweight world champion.

Mossely turned professional in 2018 and is the current WBO international belt holder. She returned to the ring in September following the birth of her second child. Her partner is fellow French professional fighter Tony Yoka who also won a gold medal at the Rio Games.

According to Eddie Hearn there isn’t ‘anybody she (Taylor) wouldn’t fight.’

On Sky Sport he also name checked Chantelle Cameron, Terri Harper and American Mikaela Mayer as future opponents for Taylor.

“But the great news is that she won't duck any one of them. You couldn’t suggest a fight she would say no too. But she does want to push the boundaries and a crossover clash against Cris Cyborg would be a great fight.

“Katie is a great example - the greatest ever (fighter ) in women’s boxing. Nobody has ever boxed like Katie Taylor in the female code, the movement, the shot selection, the body work the head (movement) and the discipline she applies to her career.

“She is an absolute role model to every individual, male, female it doesn’t matter. If you dedicate yourself to your passion and your dream you can make it. There is not a day goes by that she is not thinking about improving.

“This has been an amazing journey. Four years ago, we were in the same building for her debut. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just sitting there worrying how it was going to go.

“She has done it all, but we have so much more to do with Katie Taylor and so much more to do with women’s boxing,” said Hearn, who revealed that four years ago he only met Taylor and her manager Brian Peters out of respect.

“She was a legend of the amateur game. But sometimes you meet people that make your desire burn inside to be just a small part of her journey and just help her create a legacy and secure her dream. Every day on the Katie Taylor journey is a joy,” said Hearn.

Online Editors