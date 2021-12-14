Senator urges Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to intervene in IABA dispute

The row that has split the IABA rumbles on

The unresolved split in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association has again been raised in the Seanad.

On today’s order of business, Wexford Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne again urged Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to intervene in the dispute which has resulted in 25 senior members of the IABA being expelled and 50 young boxers from Leinster being excluded from the All-Ireland championship finals in their age category.

The Ministers have repeatedly refused to get involved in the row which has plagued Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport this year.

In contrast, Ministers Martin and Chambers immediately sought a meeting with the Irish Rugby Football Union after 56 current and former women’s rugby players wrote to the Minsters to express their lack of trust in rugby’s governing body.

Speaking on today’s order of business, Senator Byrne said he didn’t want to comment specifically on the rugby issue.

“However, it is of concern that Minister Martin has indicated that she will intervene in some way with regard to a row that is happening around women’s rugby,” he said.

“Yet there is a row that is happening in boxing where there have been a number of calls for a mediator to be appointed which hasn’t happened and this is having a serious impact.

“I’m not worried about the politics of boxing, what I’m worried about is for the young people who are on the grounds.

"The splits that are happening in boxing are particularly serious. I would ask that you would express our concern to Minister Martin and Minister Chambers again,” said Senator Byrne.

There are two ongoing reviews into women’s rugby at the moment. The IRFU has said it does not intend to publish the reviews in full.

Minister for Sport Martin and Minister of State for Sport Chambers have written to the players to say they are treating their concerns with the “utmost seriousness”.

They’ve offered to meet with the players, while they’ve also brought Sport Ireland in and wish to meet with the IRFU to discuss the situation.

“That letter is being considered with the utmost seriousness, particularly in the context of the leadership that the players have shown in recent years in driving the game forward,” a government statement read.

Meanwhile, the decision of the IABA’s Central Council to expel 25 members is being appealed to Sports Dispute Solution Ireland but this process has become protracted with little prospect of a decision before the New Year.