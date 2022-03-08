‘Selfishly, it probably happened at a good time for me’ – Michael Conlan unconcerned about judging for title bout

Michael Conlan gets his chance to add a world professional title to the amateur one he secured in 2015 when he challenges for the WBA featherweight belt against defending champion Leigh Wood in the Nottingham Arena on Saturday night.

Six years after his dream of winning an Olympic gold medal disappeared in a cloud of controversy, Conlan can finally achieve his dream of securing a world professional belt.

In a cruel twist of faith, the trustworthiness of the judging process in professional boxing in the UK has hit the headlines in the wake of scoring in the unified title fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall in Glasgow recently.

Two of the judges scored the fight in favour of the defending champion Taylor, even though most people were convinced that Catterall had done enough to win.

Conlan doesn’t need reminding of the vagaries of the judging system. He was deprived of a bronze medal and an opportunity to fight in an Olympic final in 2016 by what was officially termed ‘suspicious’ judging.

He believes the controversy over the Taylor/Catterall fight ensures there won’t be a repeat in Nottingham. “Selfishly, it probably happened at a good time for me,” he said.

As nearly always in the weird world of professional boxing, the fight itself is complicated by the fact that the World Boxing Association has two world champions in some divisions, including featherweight – a so-called ‘super’ champion and a champion.

Leo Santa Cruz, whose two clashes against Carl Frampton in 2016-17 enthralled the boxing world, is still recognised as the super-champion in the weight division even though he hasn’t defended the belt since 2019.

Wood is the defending WBA regular featherweight champion, having upset the defending title-holder Can Xu from China last July. This is his first defence of the belt.

Conlan says his father John always encouraged him to opt for the difficult journey in his career.

“My da wanted it in Nottingham; he likes me to do things the hard way. Even during my amateur days, when I was senior champion, not all the champions were entering the box-offs. He made me enter.

“He knows me being challenged brings the best out of me and he knows that if I win a world title in his back yard, it means much more in terms of creating a legacy.”

Conlan conceded that Wood is the favourite.

“He is the world champion fighting in his back yard. I have got to go there and do a serious job to win and I believe I will.

“Anything I do beats him; everything I do beats him. I can beat him as a southpaw, I can beat him as an orthodox, I can beat him going forward, I can beat him going back.

“I just need to be wary of what he has and be smart in what I am doing and not get reckless or careless,” said the Belfast fighter.

The 30-year-old acknowledges he didn’t enjoy the early years of his career, but now he’s content on the eve of the biggest moment in his professional career.

“What I’ve learned is to enjoy the journey. At the start, it was non-stop, the next fight, the next fight. I couldn’t enjoy what was going on and it was tough. But now I am enjoying every minute of it.

While Conlan’s journey to a world title bid has been carefully choreographed, Wood has been an outsider for virtually all his professional career.

Initially schooled by the late Brendan Ingle in his famous Wincobank gym in Sheffield, Wood never caught a break surviving on a £50-a-week donation from a sponsor.

“I have been literally broke for ten years, just grinding through scrimping and scaping. I’ve boxed for free. I’ve always fought on away bills where I was the underdog. It has been extremely hard to get into position, so I am not prepared to let it slip.”

He always remembers the words of his first mentor Ingle who used to say: ‘Winning a world title is hard, keeper one is harder.’

Conlan is unbeaten. But Wood is ranked sixth in the world, 13 places ahead of his opponent.

Nobody knows how the champion will react to the pressure of defending his crown in front of his own fans.

Conlan is definitely the better boxer and he may not get a better chance of joining an illustrious group of Belfast fighters to have won world pro titles.

Irish pro fighters Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully and Thomas Carty are also fighting on the bill which will be shown live on the DAZN streaming service.