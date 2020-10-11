Seconds out for another round of in-fighting

Gerry O'Mahony has devoted his life to boxing. A founder member of Dungarvan Boxing Club in 1988, he became the driving force behind the successful Celtic Box tournament which the club hosts annually. He has been president of the Munster Council of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association since 2006.

In November 2015, O'Mahony was appointed to the IABA's board of directors. To become a director, he had to submit tax returns and be Garda vetted. He was due to serve a four-year term, but his tenure was cut short after an extraordinary series of events.

The IABA board has been in a state of disarray for more than three years due to a conflict between some of the elected officers of the IABA's Central Council who sit on the board and the appointed board members.

The row dramatically escalated in March 2017 when five board members, including then president of the IABA Pat Ryan and O'Mahony, met in the National Stadium and unanimously voted in Waterford native David O'Brien as chairman-elect of the board.

The following month, at a press conference to announce the appointment of former world champion Bernard Dunne as the new head of the Association's high performance unit, then chairman Joe Christie and chief executive of the IABA Fergal Carruth insisted the meeting at which O'Brien was elected chairman had no standing.

"I am the CEO of the organisation and I have the imprimatur to speak on behalf of the organisation," said Carruth. "This is what I am doing now and I'm telling you that there is one chairman of the organisation, Joe Christle."

The stand-off rumbled on for a couple of weeks with the Irish Sports Council threatening to withhold funding if the matter wasn't resolved and a new rule book adopted. Ultimately the attempt to install O'Brien as chairman failed, even though the IABA's Central Council endorsed his election. At a stormy meeting between the board of directors and a delegation from the Central Council in the National Stadium on June 15, 2017 the status quo prevailed. "It fell apart," acknowledged O'Brien afterwards.

The directors then adjourned upstairs for a board meeting which began with Joe Christle asking each individual director whether they recognised him as chairman.

"I was the first person he asked," recalls O'Mahony, who refused to recognise Christle. After a brief exchange O'Mahony walked out. Pat Ryan followed him and asked him to return. "I declined," says O'Mahony. "I said I had been instructed by the Central Council not to recognise Joe Christle and I will not recognise him."

Ryan returned to the meeting and together with the remaining directors present recognised Christle as the chairman. A new rule book was passed with one director, Bernie Harold, abstaining. The prospect of losing government funding was averted but ultimately little was resolved.

Four months later on October 20, a document was lodged with the Companies Registration Office terminating O'Mahony's position as a director. The document was signed by company secretary John Nagle. O'Mahony says he was never informed that he was no longer a member of the board.

Meanwhile, there was a changing of the guard at the top of the IABA. At a chaotic annual convention, Pat Ryan was replaced as president by Dominic O'Rourke. According to O'Mahony he was subsequently approached by O'Rourke and asked to re-take his seat on the board as the Central Council now recognised Joe Christle as the chairman.

"So, I started attending meetings of the board again in 2018. At the second meeting back, I asked why I hadn't received an agenda and I was told there had been a clerical error. The same thing happened at the next meeting. Again, I was told it was a clerical error."

O'Mahony was not aware that legally he was no longer a member of the board. And he didn't notice that in the official minutes of the meeting he wasn't listed as a board member. Instead his name was included in the space reserved for 'Others' (attending the meeting).

The saga took a fresh turn on the last weekend of September, 2018. While attending the Celtic Cup tournament in Dungarvan, O'Mahony received a call from Joe Christle. O'Mahony's recollection is that Christle said a number of formal procedures had to be adhered to in order to regularise his position on the board. A fitness and probity form which members of the board were required to sign had become contentious. Several of the IABA's Central Council members on the board had questioned its relevance and had sought legal advice on whether to sign it. O'Mahony informed Christle that he was willing to sign the form at the next board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 2.

Christle also informed O'Mahony that the IABA had received an anonymous letter about him.

On July 6, 2012 at Waterford District Court O'Mahony, who at the time ran a pub in Dungarvan, was fined €3,500 after pleading guilty to a charge of delivering 69,600 cigarettes on which the appropriate tax had not been paid. The undated anonymous letter included a copy of the official court record as well as a newspaper cutting of a court case in March 2017 at which O'Mahony had been a character witness for Olympic boxer Kieran Joyce.

Joyce pleaded guilty to having €8,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco for sale at his home without payment of excise duty. At a subsequent court hearing Joyce was sentenced to six months in jail.

The anonymous letter writer stated that unless action was taken to remove O'Mahony from his position as an acting member of the board immediately, the matter would be taken further. "Having witnessed first-hand the damage illegal tobacco does to communities I will not stay silent on this issue," said the letter writer. O'Mahony advised Christle to throw the letter in the bin.

In the telephone conversation between Christle and O'Mahony on September 29, 2018 the pair agreed to disagree on the issues raised in the anonymous letter. But the latter is adamant that the invitation to attend the board meeting on the following Tuesday was still standing by the time their conversation ended.

O'Mahony had reached Carlow on his way to Dublin on Tuesday when he received another call from Christle. "He said he had been trying to catch me all day. He said 'don't come up you will be embarrassed'. I asked why. He replied, 'they are not going to let you on the board.'"

According to O'Mahony, Christle said he had spoken with John Treacy, chief executive of the Irish Sports Council about his position on the board.

A spokesman for Sport Ireland has confirmed that Treacy did speak to the chairman of the IABA and offered advice on request. "This request for advice related to matters pertaining to acceptable good corporate governance practices surrounding the appointment of board directors," said the spokesperson. "This is not a situation unique to boxing and Sport Ireland would offer such advice to any National Governing Body.

"As a statutory agency tasked with the distribution and oversight of substantial amounts of taxpayers' money, Sport Ireland places a very high premium on good governance and encourages high standards in governance from all funded bodies. The general advice provided to the chair of the IABA was based on the provisions of the Companies Act 2014 and the principles of the Governance Code for Sport."

O'Mahony believes the anonymous letter created the mistaken impression that he had been charged and convicted of an indictable offence. "As far I was concerned it was a summary offence which was dealt with in the District Court."

According to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, "Persons convicted in the Circuit Court or a higher Court of an indictable offence relating to a company or involving fraud or dishonesty are automatically disqualified for five years from acting as company officers."

So, even if O'Mahony had been charged with an indictable offence, the five-year rule would have elapsed in July 2017.

The following day O'Mahony telephoned John Treacy who pointed out that the Sports Council had no role in the appointment of directors. According to O'Mahony, Treacy added that in his personal opinion somebody with an indictable offence should not be on the board. "I said I agreed, but who was he talking about."

The Sport Ireland statement confirmed that the telephone conversation between the pair took place. "Mr Treacy subsequently spoke to Mr O'Mahony and provided the same general advice." (as he did to the chairman of the board of directors).

Subsequently O'Mahony sought legal advice, and was satisfied that he wasn't debarred from being a director as a result of his District Court conviction in 2012.

"I even went to the Garda station in Dungarvan to ascertain whether there was anything on file that would prevent me from serving as a director. They said I was as clean as a whistle. I was a town councillor in Dungarvan when the case came up in and there was no question of me stepping down."

There was a subsequent meeting in Kilkenny between Christle and O'Mahony. "He wanted me to nominate somebody as a replacement on the board. I requested that he put in writing why I was disqualified from serving as a director." Deadlock ensued.

Since then the Munster Council has not been represented on the board of directors, despite the constitution of the IABA stating that all provincial presidents are eligible to serve on the board. The absence of a Munster representative has altered the board's balance of power which is effectively split between the IABA officers and the nominated directors. But the issue continues to be raised at board meetings.

At a board meeting on July 14 last, held via Zoom, a formal vote to reinstate O'Mahony was defeated 4-3. Chairman Ciarán Kirwan, the president of the Ulster Council Kevin Duffy and independent directors Gary O'Gorman and David Kearns voted against the proposal. Dominic O'Rourke, the president, and the Leinster and Connacht representatives, Andrew Duncan and Tom Geraghty, backed O'Mahony.

Recently through a subject access request, O'Mahony obtained all the documentation relating to his case from the IABA. "Look, if I ever wanted to be a director of another company, I would be asked was I ever debarred from being a company director and I would have to answer truthfully and say I was," he says. "I don't want that hanging over my head."

In reply to a number of questions on issues surrounding the O'Mahony case Fergal Carruth CEO of the IABA said: "All documents lodged in the CRO have been done in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the IABA. The IABA has at all times strived to act in compliance with The Memorandum and Articles in place at the time."

The Sunday Independent sent a number of questions to Joe Christle concerning issues raised by O'Mahony. John Nagle, the company secretary of the IABA replied as follows: "Joe Christle has passed your email on to me and given that he is no longer chairman has asked me to reply to you on behalf of the IABA. A number of your questions will be answered by going back to our board meeting of June 2017.

"At that meeting Gerry O'Mahony refused to recognise Joe Christle as chairperson despite all other members of the board so doing. He then walked out of the meeting. It was understood by the rest of the board that in so doing he effectively relinquished his position on the board.

"Furthermore, one of the requirements of serving on the Board of Directors of the IABA is the completion of a fitness and probity form. Mr O'Mahony at all times failed to complete this form. A B10 recording his resignation was therefore filed with the CRO on 20th October 2018. I can confirm we did receive an anonymous letter and informed Mr O'Mahony of this. As you will appreciate under GDPR I cannot discuss its contents, nor any conversations which may or may not have taken place.

"As I said above it is our stated position Mr O'Mahony initiated the process whereby he is no longer a board member. It is not our intention to comment further on the remarks which Mr O'Mahony has made subsequently."