Seconds out for another round of in-fighting

Once the poster boy for success in Irish sport, the IABA is at the centre of an ongoing saga

Gerry O’Mahony: ‘I said I had been instructed by the Central Council not to recognise Joe Christle and I will not recognise him.’ Photo: Patrick Browne

Seán McGoldrick

Gerry O'Mahony has devoted his life to boxing. A founder member of Dungarvan Boxing Club in 1988, he became the driving force behind the successful Celtic Box tournament which the club hosts annually. He has been president of the Munster Council of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association since 2006.

In November 2015, O'Mahony was appointed to the IABA's board of directors. To become a director, he had to submit tax returns and be Garda vetted. He was due to serve a four-year term, but his tenure was cut short after an extraordinary series of events.

The IABA board has been in a state of disarray for more than three years due to a conflict between some of the elected officers of the IABA's Central Council who sit on the board and the appointed board members.