Sean Mari and Brandon McCarthy beaten at World amateur boxing championships in Belgrade

Sean Mari was beaten at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belgrade

Ireland are still seeking their first win at the World amateur boxing championships in Belgrade after flyweight Sean Mari and light welterweight Brandon McCarthy lost their opening bouts this afternoon.

Mari, a bronze medallist at the recent World Military Games in Moscow, bowed out on a majority 4-1 decision to a rangy Hungarian Aitila Bernath in a last-32 contest. Even though he lost, the Monkstown fighter gave an excellent account of himself on his debut at this level.

Two-time Irish elite Brandon McCarthy was beaten on a unanimous 5-0 decision by a rangy Italian fighter Gianluligi Malanga.

He used his height advantage to keep the Irishman at arm’s length and although he didn’t land too many telling punches he did look the more aggressive fighter during the three rounds.

On Monday night, welterweight Eugene McKeever was beaten on a 5-0 unanimous decision by Uzbekistan’s Asadhuja Muydinakhajaev.

Ireland’s inexperienced seven-man team have been handed a particularly tough draw at the championships.

The IABA’s High Performance Unit initially recommended that no team be sent as the four male boxers who competed at the Olympic Games were not available.

However, they reversed their decision following pressure from the IABA’s Central Council.

The four remaining fighters will be in action later in the week beginning tomorrow when JP Hale (Star, Belfast) faces the host country’s Semiz Alicic in a 60kg contest with a place in the last-32 at stake.

European U-22 medallist Adam Hession meets Russia’s Eduard Savvin in a last-32 contest in the featherweight category on Thursday while Rickey Nesbitt (48kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (81kg) will be in action on Saturday against Nodrjon Mikakhmadaor (Uzbekistan) and Arriaga Olvera (Mexico) respectively.

The head of the IABA’s High-Performance Unit Bernard Dunne has not travelled to Belgrade as he is on leave.

Donegal official Peter O’Donnell is team manager, and the coaches are Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dinitruk and Eoin Pluck and IABA president Dominic O’Rourke is also part of the travelling party.