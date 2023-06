Teofimo Lopez, left, punches Scotland's Josh Taylor during the eighth round of a welterweight title bout, Saturday, June 10, 2023 in New York. Lopez won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It was a bad night for Scotland's Josh Taylor in the Garden ring in New York City on Saturday. Taylor was beaten by Teofimo Lopez over 12 rounds in a shock. It was certainly not the fight that Taylor expected.