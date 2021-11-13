Same Leinster tournament takes place at different venues as amateur boxing feud continues

The same underage Leinster boxing tournament is set to go ahead this afternoon at two different venues in the province as the bitter feud between the IABA and the Leinster Council continues.

Arklow Boxing club is hosting the Provincial Council’s Boy/Girl 1 & 2 tournament. It is understood there has been a significantly larger entry for this event compared to its rival being staged by the IABA officer board in St Michael’s BC, Athy, home of Association President Dominic O’Rourke.

The weigh-in for both tournaments took place earlier today.

Yesterday the IABA branded as ‘illegal’ the Leinster tournament. Furthermore, it warned the Wicklow Board and the Arklow Boxing club of the consequences of hosting it.

In an email sent to the two bodies they stated if any boxer was injured the club and board was not covered under IABA insurance.

However, Arklow Boxing Club have a current certificate of insurance issued by the IABA. In an earlier statement the Leinster Council said all clubs affiliated to the IABA are insured to organise competitions.

Yesterday the IABA also reiterated an earlier directive that only boxers who participated in the event in Athy would be eligible to compete in the National championships.

In a statement issued on their Facebook account the today Leinster Council said their officer board will meet on November 28 immediately after the AGM/Convention (of the IABA) in Belfast to discuss the entries for the All-Ireland Boy/Girl 1 & 2 finals.

Significantly, however, they no longer described today’s tournament as a championship. Instead they wished ‘good luck of all taking part in the 11 counties competition’ in Arklow.

“We think everyone is happy that boxing will resume with a major competition,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, there was no joy for Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh in her world featherweight Bellator clash against defending champion Cris Cyborg in Hollywood, Florida earlier today.

The Brazilian knocked out the Irish challenger with a vicious combination after 92 seconds of the first round.

It was Cyborg’s 11th first round knock-out win in her distinguished career and her 20th knockout win overall. Both fighters traded heavy punches from the opening bell before Cyborg delivered her knock-out blows.

Monaghan pro boxer Aaron McKenna will have to wait until next month before he gets an opportunity to fight for the WBC Youth ‘World’ middleweight title.

The unbeaten 22-year-old was due to take on Ghanaian Edem Bika in Coventry’s Skydome tonight for the belt. But the fight fell through yesterday when his opponent had ‘medical issues.’

McKenna will now meet Hungarian journeyman Gabor Gorbics in an eight-round super middleweight contest. The 34-year-old has a 26-21-2 professional record but hasn’t won since 2018.

Irish fight fans will be familiar with him – he was beaten on points by Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan on a show televised by TG4 show in Castlebar in December 2018.

McKenna’s World title fight has been rescheduled for December 10 in London’s Crystal Palace.

The Smithborough fighter will be aiming to extend his unbeaten run to 13 fights tonight. Seven of his wins have been achieved inside the distance. Gorbics has only been stopped on six occasions in his long career so McKenna’s will be a win inside the distance.

His older brother Stephen (9-0) and Donegal prospect Brett McGinty (3-0) will also be fighting in the Mick Hennessy promotion in Coventry which will be televised by Channel 5.

Four Irish amateur fighters will be aiming for gold medals today at the Golden Gong multi Nations tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia. Sean Purcell (57kg), Wayne Kelly (67kg), Dean Clancy (63.5kg) and Luke Maguire (72kg) are all in final action.