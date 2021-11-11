Saga over over staging of boxing tournament takes new twist

The saga over the staging of an underage boxing tournament in Leinster has taken a new twist.

In a move which will deepen the rift between the IABA’s Central Council and the Leinster Council, the national body has declared that unless the boxers participate in the tournament being organised by them in Athy, they will not be eligible to compete in the All-Ireland championships.

The Officer Board have revealed publicly for the first time that the Leinster and Connacht provincial bodies are not affiliated – due to a different row – or insured to run any events at present.

However, the provincial body insist that the underage tournament will go ahead in Arklow.

In a strongly worded message sent to clubs, the provincial body state: “We have been mandated by you the club to do so (run the championships in Arklow). No amount of intimidation will divert the Leinster Council from that decision.”

This relatively minor championship has become the unlikely focus point in an increasingly bitter dispute which has plagued Irish boxing in recent months.

Having initially cancelled the championships because they were unable to get clarification from the IABA whether they had been affiliated, the Leinster Council announced that the tournament would be going ahead this weekend in Arklow Boxing club. It would be run under the auspices of the Wicklow Boxing Board who are affiliated to the national body.

This decision came in the wake of an announcement by the officer board of the IABA that they would run the tournament in St Michael’s, Athy – the home club of IABA President Dom O’Rourke – this weekend.

It is understood there was a meeting of the Officer Board last night and they have thrown down to gauntlet to both the Leinster and Connacht counties.

In a statement released on the IABA website, the Central Council state:

“Please be advised that despite some confusion around the upcoming provincial championships, the Officer Board will be hosting the Leinster Championships this weekend in St Michael’s Athy (and Connacht next weekend in St Anne’s, Westport).

“This is the only championships in which boxers can qualify to go forward to the All-Ireland Boy/Girl 1 & 2’s. The reason for this is that the current Leinster Council (Connacht Council) are not affiliated to run any events at present.”

The statement adds that the draw for the championships in being run by the Officer Board will take place on Friday afternoon with boxing taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

However, in a message to clubs the Leinster Council say the event is going ahead as previously announced in Arklow on Saturday and Sunday and following the tournament the Leinster will submit their entries for the national championships.

“The rules dealing with boxing have not been changed since the 2006 Rulebook. Rule 71.1 of that rulebook states: ‘Each province, together with Antrim and Dublin are entitled to enter one boxer in each weight division. Leinster will comply with that rule.’

The statement also alludes to the fact that the Council paid their insurance premium as requested on the due date. They have not been refunded and the Council were received notification last week that they weren’t insured.

They also state out that all clubs are individually insured to take part in all boxing events and organise competitions.