Ryan Burnett lands a lucrative spot in World Boxing Super series tournament

Ryan Burnett has been confirmed as one of the eight bantamweights who will compete in the second series of the lucrative World Boxing Super series tournament.

Burnett is one of three reigning World champions who were confirmed yesterday as participants by the event organisers Comosa AG. The other world belt holders who will join Burnett are WBO champion Zolani Tete – who was repeatedly called out Burnett - and the newly crowned IBF belt holder Emmanuel Rodriguez.

“After a fantastic first season with super middleweight and cruiserweight, we have decided that bigger is better,” said Comosa AG CEO Kalle Sauerland. Burnett, the current undefeated WBA ‘super’ champion, wasn’t present at yesterday’s announcement but it was confirmed during the press conference that the deal had been sealed with the Belfast boxer.

Five more boxers will be added later to the roster for the bantamweight division with the tournament likely to start in September. Last year the tournament had a reported purse of 50m dollars and although the prize fund may be reduced for season 2 it still represents the biggest pay day in Burnett’s career so far.

“I have always wanted to be a world champion and to unify the titles against the best opposition out there. Now the World Boxing Super series allows me to continue my dream against the other champions in the bantamweight division,” said Burnett.

