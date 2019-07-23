Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev (28) dies after suffering head injuries in world title elimination fight

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering head injuries during a fight last week, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old sustained the injuries in an IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matiasin in the United States.

"It’s very sad. There are no words," Russian Boxing Federation President Umar Kremlev told Sport Express media outlet, adding it the federation would probe the circumstances surrounding Dadashev’s death.

The Russian Boxing Federation has said it would pay for Dadashev’s funeral and compensate his family.

Reuters