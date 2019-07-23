Sport Boxing

Tuesday 23 July 2019

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev (28) dies after suffering head injuries in world title elimination fight

Maxim Dadashev receives attention in his corner after his corner threw in the towel following the eleventh round of his junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matias. Dadashev subsequently passed away from injuries he suffered in the fight. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering head injuries during a fight last week, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old sustained the injuries in an IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matiasin in the United States.

"It’s very sad. There are no words," Russian Boxing Federation President Umar Kremlev told Sport Express media outlet, adding it the federation would probe the circumstances surrounding Dadashev’s death.

The Russian Boxing Federation has said it would pay for Dadashev’s funeral and compensate his family.

Reuters

