Robert Easter Jr: Former world boxing champion shot three times by robbers, father says

Former lightweight world boxing champion Robert Easter Jr is in hospital after he was shot three times by a group of robbers on Sunday, his father has said.

Easter was taken to hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio following the attack and underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments, according to local reports, but the 31-year-old has since confirmed he is in a stable condition.

“I appreciate the love im resting up guys I appreciate you all I will recover and be ok,” Easter tweeted on Monday night. His father, Robert Easter Sr, also confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

I appreciate the love im resting up guys I appreciate you all I will recover and be ok . — Bunny 🐰 (@RobertEaster_Jr) February 8, 2022

Easter was shot three times by a group of robbers who stole three diamond ring, two gold chains and the American’s mobile phone, his father told WTOL 11.

Easter (23-1-1, 14 KO) suffered the only defeat of his career when he lost his lightweight titles to Mikey Garcia in 2019.

He ended a 16-month layoff with victory over Ryan Martin in February 2021 on what was his last professional appearance.