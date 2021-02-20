Repulsive posts, Regency hangover and pro chance dry-up – rings and ringleaders in Dublin’s unfair city

Even with a promise of anonymity, the appetite around Dublin’s north inner city boxing clubs to publicly discuss that recent Panorama programme is resolutely low.

The reticence is understandable. Boxing has long been a shining light in this country for showing that the best of people can come from the worst of circumstance. Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport has also been its most impactful in under-privileged communities.

In the north inner city, it really has only football to compete with, given the GAA finds little traction here despite the recent omnipotence of both the city’s male and female Gaelic footballers.

The gyms are closed in the current Level Five lockdown but – when open – they provide structure and discipline to young lives habitually challenged by poverty, lack of opportunity and the clawing glamorisation of crime.

That BBC documentary ‘Boxing and the Mob’ broke few secrets to the people here but, in broadening the focus on why this country has become a virtual graveyard for the professional game, it captured a wretched paradox too.

Since the Regency Hotel shooting in February of 2016, this is a community that has been terrorised by the murderous fall-out, one in which checkpoints manned by armed and masked gardaí became an everyday sight.

In that environment, the boxing gyms were sanctuaries for so many of the inner-city young. Places in which to find a sense of identity beyond the drugs, the gun crime and the casual devaluing of human life so implicit in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Community policing in the area fed into that energy. Back in 2018, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association trained seventeen members of the gardaí to be boxing coaches and that same year a boxing tournament was staged in the National Stadium involving fighters of all ages from six inner-city clubs.

The inaugural ‘North Inner City Boxing Event’ was jointly organised by the gardaí, Dublin City Council and the IABA. Its success led to a north inner city boxing team competing against an Ulster selection and, subsequently, a Connacht selection.

As one of the community gardaí involved explained this week, “Some of these kids are very talented and they’re able to look to some kind of future through this. They get a sense of being part of a community through competing.

“That’s very important to them in an environment where there’s so much drugs on the streets.

“We have tackled an awful lot of the anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the north inner city. But some of these kids have grown up in environments where the mother and father might both be addicts. In fact, at this stage, we’re into situations where even the grandparents might be addicts too.

“So you could be into a third generation with this stuff.”

Drugs have destroyed generations on these streets, wiping out whole families. Children as young as 12 get tangled up in a lethal business being managed, essentially, from distance.

The kind of business that Dublin’s High Court decided in 2018 is being run by Daniel Kinahan.

Describing Kinahan as head of “one of Europe’s most brutal drug cartels”, the court made one contention crystal clear. Namely, that the very problems inner-city gyms actively battle against every day are seen as the wealth-source of the Dubliner whose name is so synonymous with, MTK Global, the most powerful management agency in professional boxing today.

The days since the Panorama broadcast have, perversely, brought confirmation from Kinahan that he remains heavily involved at the highest level of professional boxing, “planning multiple record-breaking and exciting world title fights” as he himself put it an unchallenged statement to Talksport this week.

Kinahan claims to no longer have direct involvement in the running of MTK Global, previously MGM the boxing stable he set up with former pro, Matthew Macklin.

MTK claims on its website to have ‘300-plus’ fighters on its books today in 26 locations worldwide. A total of 219 are photographed and profiled on the website, including roughly 20 Irish boxers, among them Rio Olympians, Michael Conlan, Steven Donnelly and David Oliver Joyce.

Conlan’s older brother, Jamie, is listed as ‘Vice-President’ while Steve Collins junior, son of the former super-middleweight world champion of the same name, is ‘Fighter Relations Officer’.

Anecdotally, MTK fighters are looked after well, training in top-class facilities and reputedly having to commit just 15% (as distinct from a more common 25%) of their earnings to management fees.

In some cases – as bizarrely revealed by Carl Frampton during his recent court battle with Barry McGuigan – it seems they are not asked to pay management fees at all.

Quite how such a business model works is, for now, unexplained. But then the same could be said for the very wealth underpinning MTK.

McGuigan was one of the few happy to speak ‘on the record’ to Panorama, something that put him in a pretty toxic line of fire, not least from one of MTK’s current world champions, Billy Joe Saunders.

Posting an image of a rat alongside the words “Anyone know we’re I can get a cage for Barry just look at him he is a bit scruffy and Slimey,” Saunders also posted a tagline #postyourdaughterchallenge which many took as a pretty repulsive dig at the former world champion whose daughter, Danika, passed away from cancer in July 2019.

Saunders subsequently denied that that was his intention, but the absence of any response from MTK – for an organisation purporting to have some kind of moral compass – was extraordinary.

Within the boxing community, only McGuigan and 2016 World coach of the Year, Billy Walsh, have spoken publicly of their concerns about the sport’s gangland links.

And that silence is almost certainly two-pronged.

The first part is obvious, fear of reprisal. The second is an acknowledgement that MTK employees and fighters – none of whom are accused of any crimes – now work in better conditions and on better terms than were available before the company was established. In other words, pro boxing’s historically exploitative culture begat the idea of Kinahan as a force for good in the sport.

Hence the flood of social media testimonials from his boxing acquaintances since last week’s Panorama broadcast.

The gangland executions of Dublin’s north inner city have, it seems, a vaguely abstract status to these men, as if the stories belong to a Tarantino movie set almost.

And the revelation that threats had been made against the TV reporter, Darragh MacIntyre, and his BBC crew “from criminal elements” presumably occupies a similarly vague place in their world.

Professional boxing, it’s clear, has no appetite to peer under this particular stone, but its big-money sponsors and broadcasters are coming under increasing pressure to take an initiative here if the sport itself won’t.

Then again, seeking moral direction from the corporate world has never been an especially hopeful enterprise.

Professional shows in the Republic dried up after the Regency shooting, with eight run in 2017, four in 2018, one in March 2019 and none since. Safety concerns are simply considered too high to make them viable. In that vacuum, those pro fighters who choose to keep their distance from MTK and a career, essentially, outside the country are drastically cutting their work (and income) opportunities.

Meanwhile, when the gyms of the inner-city re-open, aspirations will stay strictly amateur. The volunteer coaches will be back, building character into the lives of the young boys and girls coming through their doors, all the time knowing that that investment of selflessness and time brings no guarantees.

And when, occasionally, a young gem is poached from their care, what else can they do but hold a dignified peace and work on the next one?

Life here isn’t about glory. Just survival.

Online Editors