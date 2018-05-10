Rafael Benitez writes a heart-warming letter to the mother of tragic boxer Scott Westgarth

Rafael Benitez penned a heartwarming letter to the mother of Scott Westgarth, the boxer and Newcastle United fan who died in February.

Westgarth, 31, was rushed to hospital when he collapsed after beating Dec Spelman in at the Doncaster Dome on 24 February, and died two days later. He is believed to have died from brain trauma, having been knocked down during the fight, but an inquest has been launched.

He was a passionate Newcastle supporter, and will have a club shirt – signed by the squad and manager – draped over his coffin when he is cremated on 29 May. Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez The letter read: “Dear Rebecca, I have been told by my staff about the tragic passing of your son Scott. I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and those of everyone at Newcastle United will be with you and your family on the day of his funeral.

“I know that Scott was a big fan of Newcastle United and although he couldn’t come to many games since moving to Sheffield he enjoyed telephone conversations with his grandad about the latest games and news about the players and the club in general. “It sounds as though Scott made a great name for himself in his own sport of boxing and I’m sure he made you and your family very proud. I hope the enclosed shirt which has been signed by all the players will be a fitting symbol of his passion for Newcastle United.

“With our sincere condolences for your loss, Rafa Benitez, manager.”

