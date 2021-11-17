Questions over IABA elections due to decision to strip memberships

THE decision of the IABA to banish 25 of its most senior members in Leinster, Connacht and Dublin could have serious implications for the Association’s bi-annual elections, which are currently being staged via postal ballot.

Five of those who have been stripped of membership are candidates in the election. Ballot papers have already been circulated to clubs and some have been returned.

The official result was due to be announced at the AGM of the association in Belfast, which is scheduled on Sunday week.

Leinster Council member Tom Ward is challenging the incumbent IABA Vice-Chair Paddy Osborne.

Three other members of the Leinster Council and one member of the Dublin Board are seeking election to the Central Council.

The IABA election is overseen by auditors BKRM Nexus. In a reply to an email they outlined their role:

“BKRM Nexus are not involved in the nomination process. We receive the printed ballot papers directly from the printers. We issue them to the members, and they return them to us having cast their ballot. The results are collated by us and presented to the members at their meeting.”

They declined to comment on three further questions over whether the decision of the IABA to suspend a number of the candidates will have any impact on how they would collate the results.

“Thank you for your enquiry, unfortunately, we are not in a position to comment any further at this time,” they said.

The IABA decision has implications as well for how the IABA’s Board of Directors functions as Leinster Council President Andrew Duncan and Connacht Council representative Tom Geraghty are no longer members of the Association.

This means that currently only three members sit on the board, chairman Ciaran Kirwan as well as the Ulster and Munster Council’s representatives.

Earlier this year two nominated directors, David Kearns and Garry Gannon, both resigned. Their departures have been officially recorded in documents lodged in the Companies Registration Office.

The chairman of the board and the President of the IABA did not respond to a series of questions about the forthcoming election and whether the board now has a quorum to function. The chief executive Fergal Carruth is on annual leave according to his email.

Ironically, it was the decision of the board not to proceed with the election of two new directors which has sparked what is arguably the biggest crisis in the Association since it was founded in 1910.

In a 600-word statement posted on its website, the IABA officially confirmed that an Independent Membership Panel reviewed a decision made by the Central Council of the organisation in relation to the membership/affiliation of members of the three units (Leinster, Connacht and Dublin).

“Following their review of the evidence, they have unanimously upheld the decision of Central Council to withdraw membership/affiliations.”

The statement points out that all clubs under the auspices of the Leinster and Connacht Provincial Councils and the Dublin Board who have already affiliated to IABA remain affiliated, which means their boxers and training activities are insured and boxers can continue to compete in the official IABA competitions.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the 25 members who have been banned are considering their options. They all are likely to appeal the ruling to Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland, a not-for-profit dispute resolution service for Irish sport which operates under the auspices of the Federation of Irish Sport.