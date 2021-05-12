‘Proud’ Brendan Irvine to become double Olympian after Tokyo selection for Team Ireland confirmed  

Brendan Irvine of Ireland during his Men's Flyweight 52KG Preliminary round bout against Istvan Szaka of Hungary on Day Three of the Road to Tokyo European Boxing Olympic Qualifying Event at Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. The event was postponed before it could finish due to the Covid-19 outbreak , England. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Belfast boxier Brendan Irvine has officially become a double Olympian after the flyweight boxer was selected to represent Ireland at the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The Rio Olympian secured his berth at the European Olympic boxing qualifier in London in March 2020, shortly before the event was postponed and his selection has now been confirmed. The boxing tournament in Tokyo takes place in the Kokugikan Arena and will run from Monday 26 July until Saturday 7 August.

Ireland has now achieved 65 quota spots across thirteen sports.

Twenty-four-year-old Irvine joins Canoe Slalom racer Liam Jegou and Jack Woolley from Taekwondo as officially selected Team Ireland members for the Games which run from the 23rd July to 8th August.

“I’m really delighted to be selected to compete in my second Olympic Games. It is always an honour to wear the Irish top, but to wear in an Olympic venue is particularly special. Tokyo will be its own unique experience. We may not have the loud cheers of Rio, but that won’t stop me.

“I am looking forward to getting out there and representing my country once more with pride,” said Irvine, who battled back from serious injuries which side-lined him for most of 2019 to secure his Olympic slot.