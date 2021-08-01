President Michael D Higgins has congratulated Aidan Walsh on his “remarkable” bronze medal win at the Olympics.

The Belfast boxer was forced to withdraw from his semi-final fight due to an ankle injury he sustained during his quarter-final win over Mervin Claire of Mauritius that took place last Friday.

The 24-year-old was due to fight Great Britain’s Pat McCormack today for a place in the final of the welterweight competition.

Team Ireland said Mr Walsh hoped he would be able to compete in today’s semi-final fight but unfortunately scans and medical reviews ruled out the possibility.

President Higgins congratulated the boxer’s Olympic journey this morning, writing: “Although he will be disappointed that his ankle injury ended his remarkable Olympic journey at Tokyo2020, Aidan Walsh deserves great respect for his achievements at these Games, winning a bronze medal and becoming the 16th Irish boxer to bring home a medal from the Olympics.”

Team Ireland’s leader for boxing Bernard Dunne said Mr Walsh’s achievement has been “incredible”.

"His performance throughout the tournament has been outstanding. And it is great to see him write his name in the annals of Irish sport,” he said.

"Just over two years ago we selected Aidan for his first major championship, and over the past few months that potential that we had identified has grown and developed into a world-class performance, that reflects greatly on the level of preparation he has put in ahead of these Games.”