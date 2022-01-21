Potentially career-changing fight for Ireland's Eric Donovan in Glasgow against Robeisy Ramirez

Ireland's Eric Donovan has landed a potentially career-changing fight against two-time Cuban Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez.

The Athy fighter faces his fellow southpaw in a ten-round featherweight contest on Saturday, February 26, in the Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

Ramirez-Donovan is on the undercard of the much-anticipated showdown between Scottish undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and undefeated WBO number one contender Jack Catterall.

Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker and former stand-out Irish amateur star Kieran Molloy will make their professional debuts on the card.

Since suffering a shock loss on his professional debut in August 2019, Ramirez has won eight fights on the spin - four inside the distance.

Donovan (36) has won two fights since an August 2020 TKO loss to Zelfa Barrett. His pro record stands at 14-1.

But the 28-year-old Cuban, who was crowned Olympic flyweight champion in 2012 and won the gold medal in the bantamweight division four years later, is by far the most high-profile fighter Donovan has faced in his pro career.

Featherweight Kurt Walker won bronze at the 2017 European Championships, silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and gold at the 2018 EU Championships and 2019 European Games.

Having defeated the reigning World champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov from Uzbekistan at the Tokyo Olympics, Walker lost by the slimmest of margins to Duke Regan from the US in the bronze medal bout. The Lisburn fighter turned professional late last year.

Light middleweight Kieran Molloy, from Galway, a three-time Irish Elite champion and a bronze medallist at the 2018 EU Championships in Valladolid, Spain, starts on his professional journey. He is now training in the UK under the direction of coach Angel Fernandez.

Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan, trained by Andy Lee, will bid to make it eight wins on the spin on the Glasgow show, which will be screened by Sky.