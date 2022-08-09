| 22.2°C Dublin

Political punches are only hurting Irish boxers – real vision is needed to finally resolve messy row

Sean McGoldrick

Kellie Harrington (left) and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

Kellie Harrington (left) and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

Kellie Harrington (left) and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

Kellie Harrington (left) and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers.

IT is difficult to have any sympathy for the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) – omnishambles sums up the state of the organisation at the moment.

The confirmation from Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, that Sport Ireland would be slicing 15pc – or €75,000 – from the IABA’s 2022 core funding of €500,000 was no surprise.

