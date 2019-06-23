Kildare's Eric Donovan edged closer to realising his dream of fighting for a European title after securing his tenth professional win and a first outside Ireland.

Kildare's Eric Donovan edged closer to realising his dream of fighting for a European title after securing his tenth professional win and a first outside Ireland.

'Please God we can get that European title slot now' - Eric Donovan sets target after dominant victory in London

The former European amateur medallist, and current Irish professional featherweight title holder, stopped Nicaraguan born Spanish based fighter Moises Mojica at the famous York Hall in Bethal Green in London.

So Donovan extends his perfect pro record to 10-0 and seven of those successes have been achieved inside the distance.

Having dropped the limited Central American born fighter in the second round, Donovan ended the fight in the third.

After relentless pressure, Mojica hit the canvas with 20 seconds left in the round and the referee brought the one-sided fight to an end.

"When I plant my feet I have serious power," said Donovan who is trained by his former Irish amateur team mate and Olympic silver medallist Kenneth Egan and Joe Clifford.

"He came out and put pressure on me but I was really feeling it tonight and calm in the chaos. I'm chomping at the bit and ready for a big fight now.

"Please God we can get that European title slot now," said Donovan who looks back at his best after a wrist and a shoulder injury threatened his future in the sport last year.

Online Editors