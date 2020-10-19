Phelan goes dark before lighting up Germany with stunning display to claim crowns

Katelynn Phelan shows off her title belts after her superb victory in Germany on Saturday night

Katelynn Phelan reckons that Jessica Schadko didn't know what hit her in Germany on Saturday night.

The Kildare welter shocked the German favourite to claim the vacant WBF World and the WBC World Youth titles at the CPI Club in the German province of Bavaria.

Unbeaten Phelan, who fights next month again in Belfast, improved to four straight wins following a fifth-round stoppage of her fancied opponent.

A highly decorated amateur, 20-year-old Phelan also revealed that she left her opponent in the dark with a social media blackout.

"We guessed that they were underestimating me so we thought it would be a great idea if we went quiet," said Phelan, who also won an international belt in Germany.

"All my fights were taken down (off the internet). My social media was private; nothing could be seen. They didn't really know what to expect. All they could see was a 3-0 record.

Surprise

"They didn't know my amateur record, what my fights were like, what I was training like. We kept everything as a surprise attack.

"It was a massive risk to come over here but, then again, I am a professional fighter. I signed up for it when I signed my professional contract.

"If you don't take opportunities like this and big risks, then you're not going to get offered them again."

The German-Ukrainian had won her previous eight fights with consummate ease and was being tipped for greatness.

"I have confidence in myself," Phelan told the Irish Independent in advance of the fight. "I can see the belt around my waist and my shoulders. Defeat is not in my mind. I know, deep down, that I will win." And she proved true to her word.

Such was Phelan's dominance that the home-town hero had enough after five rounds of non-stop aggression from the Irish fighter. She failed to get off her stool for the sixth and the ref waved the fight over.

Indo Sport