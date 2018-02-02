PETE TAYLOR has voiced his disappointment at the cancelation of tomorrow night’s SK Promotions fight evening at the CityWest Hotel in Dublin.

Pete Taylor unhappy after professional boxing event due to take place in Dublin tomorrow is cancelled

Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce and Gary Cully, who box out of Taylor gym in Bray along with new signing Luke Keeler, were due to appear on the 8-bout card.

Irish boxers and coaches - and opponents, mostly eastern Europeans who cancelled their flights - were told yesterday that the show had been shelved. It’s understood that City West Hotel management pulled the plug for insurance purposes.

Mel Christle, President of the Boxing Union of Ireland, said today that they had yet to be officially informed of the cancelation. Taylor, who steered his daughter Katie Taylor to Olympic gold at London 2012, said that Joyce, Cully and Keeler had trained through Christmas for the promotion, adding that they worked as pro fighters and now they wouldn’t get paid.

Meanwhile, Joe Ward will line out for the British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in Newcastle on February 16 versus the Croatian Knights. Ward, a former Lionhearts favourite, said he’s looking forward to boxing over five rounds again and is focussed on the WSB because it will also act as a Tokyo 2020 qualifier.

The Westmeath southpaw, the current European and World gold and silver medallist, is in line to scoop the top accolade at tonight’s IABA Annual Awards at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin. Ireland won 29 medals in World and European competition at all levels last year despite losing some of its top stars, including Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan, to the pro ranks.

