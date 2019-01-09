Pete Taylor has discussed the 'hurt' he experienced when his daughter Katie dropped him as her coach after he left her mother Bridget.

Pete Taylor has discussed the 'hurt' he experienced when his daughter Katie dropped him as her coach after he left her mother Bridget.

Pete Taylor opens up about 'hurt' of leaving daughter Katie's corner and claims she would not have gone pro if he was there

Katie won five amateur world titles and an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 with Pete in her corner.

Following her disappointing exit at the Rio Olympics four years later, Katie turned pro and is now a two-belt world champion and could add the WBO belt when she faces Brazil’s Rose Volante in Philadelphia on St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking on Paddy Holohan’s No Shame podcast, Pete claimed that she would not have joined the professional ranks if he was involved at the time.

"I don’t think she’d have gone pro if I’d have been still there. She wouldn’t have gone pro," he said.

"I don’t know if she’d have won another gold medal in Rio if I was there.

"The last major title she won was when I was there. Then I don’t know if she’d have gone on, even if I was there, if she’d have won another Olympics in Rio.

"She has good morals. She said if you’ve split up with my mother then I don’t want you in my corner.

"She knew what the outcome would be. She knew that she’d be missing me in the corner but she still had the morals to go ahead and do that.

"You’ve got to respect that. She was reared good.

"There’s not many people who’d risk losing a European, Worlds and Olympic title by not having your father as a coach.

"She backed her ma. You risk your career, which she did do, but she still did it. But you’ve got to admire that as well — although it’s hurtful for me — but I’ve still got to take my hat off to her."

Pete, who was injured in a shooting incident last summer, said that he remains in contact with his daughter but they don't discuss boxing.

"We still talk. It's important. Six months ago she might have been able to speak to me again," he added.

Online Editors