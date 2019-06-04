PETE TAYLOR believes his daughter deserved to have her hand raised in victory against Delfine Persoon in New York last Saturday night but admitted it was a close call.

PETE TAYLOR believes his daughter deserved to have her hand raised in victory against Delfine Persoon in New York last Saturday night but admitted it was a close call.

Pete Taylor insists daughter Katie 'will definitely want a rematch' after victory over Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor edged the Belgian lightweight on a majority decision at Madison Square Garden to become the seventh fighter – after Bernard Hopkins, Oleksandr Usyk, Jermain Taylor, Terrence Crawford, Claressa Shields and Cecilia Braekhus – to unify an entire division.

"It wasn't a robbery if either one of them got it. I think if anyone runs Katie close everyone just looks at what the other person does," Pete Taylor said.

"Katie won five out of the first six rounds and then obviously people remember the back end of the fight."

The 14th win of her pro career saw unbeaten Taylor add Persoon’s WBC strap to her IBF, WBA and WBO crowns, but some boxers and pundits believe that Persoon should be the undisputed champion.

Chief among these was Taylor’s former Irish team-mate Carl Frampton who called the scoring of the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut judges “disgraceful”.

Pete Taylor

But Shields and Dublin’s current World Elite amateur champion Kellie Harrington congratulated the Wicklow fighter.

Taylor and her promoter Eddie Hearn indicated that a rematch is on the cards after the 14th win of the Bray woman’s career, although a fight with Amanda Serrano could be next.

Persoon, who looked more battered than Taylor after Saturday’s tear-up, is considering lodging a complaint with boxing chiefs after the second defeat of her 45-bout career and fears Taylor’s team will try to dodge a rematch.

"Her team will argue that she has passed me by. She will not give me another chance," said the 34-year-old police officer.

Pete Taylor steered his daughter to 18 major titles in the amateur ranks, including Ireland’s only Olympic gold this century.

He drew a comparison between the Persoon fight and the Rio 2016 quarter-final which saw Taylor drop a disputed split decision to Finland’s Mira Potkonen with at least bronze up for grabs in her last fight in the amateur code.

"It was a close fight, same with the fight in the Olympics against Mira. That was a close fight, she didn't get it. This time she did get it," he said.

"The quality punches were from Katie. That girl (Persoon) was falling in with her punches and just making it into a slugfest. Katie was much more technical and displayed better boxing.

"I'd say that Katie will definitely want a rematch, but who knows, it’s professional boxing. It’s all about promoters really and things like that. I’d say Katie will definitely be looking for one.

"I think in the rematch Katie will have learned a lot more from that fight. Katie can change a fight plan but that girl can't.

"It was a close fight, it was a great fight. At the end of the day, it was a great advertisement for women’s boxing."

Online Editors