'Persoon won the fight by miles..it was a disgraceful decision' - Carl Frampton blasts controversial Katie Taylor win

Taylor unified the four belts in the women's lightweight division with a 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 victory over an extremely tough opponent in Persoon, with many experts claiming the Belgian was the winner.

Persoon was relentless in an enthralling 10-round bout that was widely acclaimed as one of the fights of the year.

But Frampton, a friend of Taylor's, was among several respected commentators to suggest the judges got it wrong. David Haye went further, suggesting Taylor secured the victory as a result of "political power".

"In my opinion, the judges have got it wrong," said Frampton.

"It is heartbreaking to see Delfine Persoon in tears. I thought she won that fight by miles and that was a disgraceful decision."

David Haye added: That is not the sight you want to see where someone has given everything in the gym but they do not get the decision because of the political power. Delfine Persoon is going to be heartbroken by that."

