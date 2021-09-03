Paris Olympics beckon for Kellie Harrington after Tokyo gold medalist decides to remain in amateur boxing ranks

Ireland’s Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington has decided to reject the opportunity to move into the paid ranks and will continue to fight as an amateur.

The Tokyo women’s lightweight gold medalist appeared in the opening segment on Friday’s Late Late Show and told host Ryan Tubridy, “I’ve made the decision, I’m going to stay amateur. It’s not always about money

"People are saying ‘you could have made a fortune out of this, you could go for this fight or that fight’ but I just want to be amateur.

“I’m very happy and supported by Sport Ireland, I have a great team there with the set-up."

âLess stress, more successâ



When asked by Tubridy about professional promotors making offers of “having half a million by this time next year” Harington responded with a smile, ‘Yeah, but them they’ll have half of me half a million, less stress, more success!”

The decision ends any speculation of Harrington possibly fighting Katie Taylor who defends her world championship belts against Jennifer Han tomorrow but opens up the opportunity of the Portland Row fighter defending her Olympic crown at the Paris Games in three years time.