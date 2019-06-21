Sport Boxing

'Paddy is a special talent' - Andy Lee-trained Limerick boxer lands dream professional contract with Top Rank

Team Ireland Boxing's Paddy Donovan, left, of Our Lady Of Lourdes Boxing Club, Limerick, and Brett McGinty, of Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry, prior to their departure to the USA, ahead of a three fight tour of New England, at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Team Ireland Boxing's Paddy Donovan, left, of Our Lady Of Lourdes Boxing Club, Limerick, and Brett McGinty, of Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry, prior to their departure to the USA, ahead of a three fight tour of New England, at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A young Irish boxer has landed a dream professional contract with American promotion company Top Rank.

Twenty-year old Paddy Donovan, a southpaw from Limerick, will turn pro later this year and compete as a welterweight. He will be managed and trained by former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

During his amateur career, Donovan went 161-5 and won 13 national amateur titles. He also captured a silver medal at the world junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2015.

"Paddy is a special talent. He has all the skills and character to become a world champion," said Lee.

