'Paddy is a special talent' - Andy Lee-trained Limerick boxer lands dream professional contract with Top Rank

Twenty-year old Paddy Donovan, a southpaw from Limerick, will turn pro later this year and compete as a welterweight. He will be managed and trained by former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

During his amateur career, Donovan went 161-5 and won 13 national amateur titles. He also captured a silver medal at the world junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2015.

"Paddy is a special talent. He has all the skills and character to become a world champion," said Lee.

Online Editors