Thursday 7 June 2018

Paddy Barnes calls journalist a 'tramp' after question to Carl Frampton about Bray boxing club shooting

18 November 2017; Paddy Barnes ahead of his WBO Intercontinental Title bout against Eliecer Quezada at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
18 November 2017; Paddy Barnes ahead of his WBO Intercontinental Title bout against Eliecer Quezada at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Paddy Barnes has received criticism after calling a journalist 'a tramp' for asking Carl Frampton a question about the shooting at Bray Boxing Club.

50-year-old Bobby Messett was killed and two men were injured - including Katie Taylor's boxing coach father Pete - in the gun attack on Tuesday morning.

Frampton, the current interim WBO featherweight champion, was speaking to the media outside a Belfast court later in the day when he was asked about the shooting by a female journalist.

The Belfast boxer had read a statement regarding his legal action against former manager Barry McGuigan, with his solicitor stepping in to say that Frampton wouldn't be commenting about the Bray incident.

Barnes responded to the video on social media, writing: 'Who’s the tramp that asked the question at the end'.

Reaction to Barnes' comment was mixed, with some saying that Frampton shouldn't have been asked the question while other people condemned Barnes' response.

One Twitter user weighed in, saying:

'It is a fairly reasonable question. You’re turning ordinary people away as fans with that sort of talk Paddy.'

