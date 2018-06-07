Paddy Barnes calls journalist a 'tramp' after question to Carl Frampton about Bray boxing club shooting

50-year-old Bobby Messett was killed and two men were injured - including Katie Taylor's boxing coach father Pete - in the gun attack on Tuesday morning.

Frampton, the current interim WBO featherweight champion, was speaking to the media outside a Belfast court later in the day when he was asked about the shooting by a female journalist.

The Belfast boxer had read a statement regarding his legal action against former manager Barry McGuigan, with his solicitor stepping in to say that Frampton wouldn't be commenting about the Bray incident.