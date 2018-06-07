Paddy Barnes calls journalist a 'tramp' after question to Carl Frampton about Bray boxing club shooting
Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Paddy Barnes has received criticism after calling a journalist 'a tramp' for asking Carl Frampton a question about the shooting at Bray Boxing Club.
50-year-old Bobby Messett was killed and two men were injured - including Katie Taylor's boxing coach father Pete - in the gun attack on Tuesday morning.
Frampton, the current interim WBO featherweight champion, was speaking to the media outside a Belfast court later in the day when he was asked about the shooting by a female journalist.
The Belfast boxer had read a statement regarding his legal action against former manager Barry McGuigan, with his solicitor stepping in to say that Frampton wouldn't be commenting about the Bray incident.
Who’s the tramp that asked the question at the end— Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) June 5, 2018
Barnes responded to the video on social media, writing: 'Who’s the tramp that asked the question at the end'.
Reaction to Barnes' comment was mixed, with some saying that Frampton shouldn't have been asked the question while other people condemned Barnes' response.
One Twitter user weighed in, saying:
'It is a fairly reasonable question. You’re turning ordinary people away as fans with that sort of talk Paddy.'
Online Editors
