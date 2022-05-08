O’Rourke and Broadhurst to open Ireland’s World Championship charge

LISA O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst will be the first Irish boxers in action at the women’s World championships which begin tomorrow in Istanbul. Coincidentally, they both face opponents from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

O’Rourke takes on Mbati Brigitte in a light middleweight bout while Broadhurst, who sparred with Katie Taylor before her World title fight last week in New York, takes on Sarsh Berem in a light welterweight contest.

Another Irish fighter bantamweight, Niamh Fay, was also drawn against an opponent from the DRC. The Ballyboughal fighter will make her debut at this level on Thursday.

European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke and fellow Tokyo Olympian Michaela Walsh both drew opponents from the Billy Walsh-coached US team. They would have sparred against their opponents at a recent training camp in Italy. Both will be in action on Wednesday.

Welterweight Kacci Rock will meet an opponent from Lithuania on Thursday while Caitlin Fryers (light flyweight) will meet a South African on the same day.

Shannon Sweeney (48kg) will meet Aidana Lopez (Argentina) on Tuesday while Carla McNaul (52kg) takes on a fighter from Burundi on Wednesday.