'One hour after your story was published we agreed the deal' - Persoon's manager reveals agreement on Taylor rematch

Katie Taylor (right) in action against Delfine Persoon in the IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA, Ring Magazine Women's Lightweight World Championships fight at Madison Square Garden, New York last June. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon world title showdown is back on after a last minute hitch in the fight negotiations was resolved.

An hour after Persoon's manager Feliep Tampere revealed to Independent.ie that the deal being offered by Eddie Hearn was no longer acceptable, agreement was reached and the eagerly awaited rematch goes ahead as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp on August 22.

"One hour after your story was published this morning we finally agreed the deal," revealed Tampere.

It is believed that the final sticking point in the negotiations was whether Persoon's purse – which is understood to be bigger than she received for the first fight in New York – would be a net figure or include some fight expenses.

Ultimately the issue was revolved to the satisfaction of the Persoon camp, but such are the fraught state of relations between the two camps that until the boxers step into the specially built ring in Eddie Hearn’s Essex estate in five and a half weeks’ time there is no certainty the fight will take place.

"Eddie Hearn is a very difficult man to deal with it. He keeps changing what we had agreed. Delfine has said enough is enough. Katie Taylor needs this fight more than Delfine. She has a full-time job. She can work seven days a week," her partner, manager and coach told me earlier today.

The Belgian police inspector held the ace cards in the negotiations as Eddie Hearn could not afford to lose a second high profile fighter after Amanda Serrano – who was to have been Taylor's opponent – pulled out.

So it wasn't a big surprise that the outstanding issues were resolved – at least for the moment – enabling the official announcement to go ahead as scheduled this afternoon.

Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles against the long-time WBA champion.

She lost her belt on a majority points’ decision to the unbeaten Bray fighter after an epic clash in Madison Square Garden last year.

There will be no spectators at the rematch which will be a pay-per-view fight on Sky Sports and will also be shown on the DAZN streaming network in the United States.



"With Amanda Serrano not taking the fight I wanted the biggest fight possible in August and I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see,” said Taylor.

“I've been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I'm delighted it's been made. It was definitely very close first time around, but I felt I deserved the win and I intend to leave no doubts in the rematch."



Hearn added: "Wow! What a fight - what a night! To be honest I can’t quite believe this fight has been made, I can’t give enough credit to Katie and Delfine for agreeing to do it again.

"Since their epic Fight of the Year contender at MSG last year, everyone has wanted to see this once again and now we have it. I’m very proud to stage this fight especially at such a critical time for our sport - along with Whyte vs. Povetkin August 22 will be one not to forget,” he added

The Taylor v Serrano fight which was to have taken place on May 2 in the Manchester Arena would have been the most lucrative in the history of women’s professional fighting.

The Bray pugilist was expected to earn in the region of €1.3m including a portion of the UK pay-per view rights. Serrano was due to pick up a cheque of an estimated €300,000.

Though the purses would be reduced for the behind-closed-doors fight, Taylor would still be expected to earn the first-ever seven-figure sum in women’s boxing.

During this tiresome saga, Taylor has been training in her base in Connecticut in the United States. She hasn't been home since late January.

Persoon was convinced she was robbed by the judges in Madison Square Garden in June 2019 and stormed out of the ring afterwards.

In the re-match she will be aiming for a stoppage whereas Taylor – who was very unhappy with her performance in the first fight – is likely to favour a more tactical approach and keep Persoon at a distance.

However, before all that happens the two boxers have to stay healthy and make it to Essex for the show - none of which is certain at the moment.

