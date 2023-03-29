| 12.1°C Dublin

Olympic qualifying boxing tournament in Poland is ‘absolutely going ahead’ says IOC spokesman

Sean McGoldrick

The Olympic qualifying boxing tournament scheduled for Krakow in Poland in June will go ahead as scheduled according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams.

As far as we are concerned that qualification (tournament) is absolutely going ahead and we will have the people to do it,” he told a virtual press conference on Wednesday night after a meeting of an IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne.

