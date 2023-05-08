Olympic chief Tricia Heberle named as boxing consultant as IABA set to face sanctions over tournament
Seán McGoldrick
Team Ireland’s Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle has been appointed IABA High Performance Consultant.
