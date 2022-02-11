Olympic champion Kellie Harrington makes return to ring in Bulgaria this month

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will be back in action for the first time since her gold medal performance in Tokyo last summer when she competes in an international tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria this month.

Ireland is sending a team of 15 boxers – eight females and seven males to the 73rd International tournament in Strandja, Bulgaria which begins next Friday.

Harrington took a short break from boxing after returning from Tokyo but then returned to the gym to start preparations for the World amateur championships which were originally scheduled for Istanbul just before Christmas.

However, they were rescheduled due to Covid-19 and are now due to take place in the Turkish city in May. The delay enabled Harrington to rest properly before she begins the journey which she hopes will culminate at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She will have bitter-sweet memories of this event which is synonymous with judging decisions in favour of both home and Eastern Europe-based fighters.

Harrington made her comeback after Covid-19 in last year’s tournament but suffered a shock defeat to a Russian lightweight Nune Asatryan. But the setback didn’t impact on her confidence levels.

Harrington will be joined in the Bulgarian capital by Tokyo Olympians Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke but it’s a new-look men’s team.

Since the Tokyo Games, Kurt Walker has turned professional while Emmet Brennan has indicated that he is virtually certain to turn professional from a new base in New York. Neither Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh nor Brendan Irvine have resumed their careers.

An interesting inclusion in the men’s team is Adam Hession who was left out of the squad that competed at the World championships in Belgrade last year. Waterford light heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy who boxed for a bronze in Belgrade will also be boxing in Sofia.

Also included in the squad is 2021 European U22 gold medallist, Dean Clancy and 2021 Golden Gong multi-nations gold medallist and boxer of the tournament, Luke Maguire.

The tournament has been selected to be part of the new Golden Gloves Series of World Boxing Tour by the AIBA which has changed its names to the IBA (International Boxing Association)

The organisation is under intense scrutiny in the wake of the decision by the International Olympic Committee not to include boxing in the programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The IBA must satisfy the IOC that it has fulfilled a list of conditions about governance, finance and judging before boxing is restored to the 2028 programme.

Ireland squad (for Bulgaria tournament, February 18-28)

Shannon Sweeney (48kg), Caitlin McNaul (52kg), Michaela Walsh (57kg), Kellie Harrington (60kg), Amy Broadhurt (63kg), Christina Desmond (70kg), Aoife O’Rourke (75kg), Adam Hession (57kg), JP Hale (60kg), Dean Clancy (63kg), Eugene McKeever (67kg), Luke Maguire (71kg), Kelyn Cassidy (80kg), Thomas Maughan (92kg +)



