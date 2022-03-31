Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh set to return to action next week

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh returns to the ring for the first team since the Games when he competes in the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament in Targu Mures, Romania next week.

The Belfast fighter has been sidelined since injuring his ankle when he landed awkwardly while celebrating his medal success in Tokyo.

Amy Broadhurst, who recently spent time in the United States sparring with Katie Taylor ahead of her World professional title fight at the end of next month, is one of five women selected.

The tournament is named after Nicolae Linca, who won Olympic gold for Romania at Melbourne 1956, after a highly controversial win over Ireland’s Fred Tiedt in the welterweight final.

There is no shortage of big championships this year with the women’s World championships, the European championships and for Ulster-born fighters, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to look forward too.

The Irish team is:

Women: 48kg: Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo; 57kg: Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin; 63k: Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor; 66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly; 70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club

Men: 48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda; 57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway; 63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy; 63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton; 67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda; 71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast; 75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway; 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.