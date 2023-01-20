| 5.3°C Dublin

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh exits IABA Elite championship

20 January 2023; Dean Walsh of St Ibars/St Josephs Boxing Club, Wexford, left, and Aidan Walsh of Emerald ABC, Belfast, during their light middleweight 71kg semi-final bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships semi-finals at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has sensationally exited the IABA Elite championships.

The Belfast fighter suffered a shock semi-final loss to Wexford’s Dean Walsh in Friday night’s light middleweight semi-final in the National Stadium.

