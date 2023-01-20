Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh exits IABA Elite championship

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh has sensationally exited the IABA Elite championships.

The Belfast fighter suffered a shock semi-final loss to Wexford’s Dean Walsh in Friday night’s light middleweight semi-final in the National Stadium.

In a controversial decision the current Commonwealth champion was beaten on a split 3-2 decision by his unrelated namesake who is a nephew of US Boxing coach Billy Walsh.

A four-time elite champion and a European bronze medallist in 2015 the winners’ more aggressive style was favoured by the judges. He certainly had the better of the exchanges in the first, but the Belfast fighter looked to have shaded the next two as the Wexford challenger struggled to pin him down.

But the judges thought otherwise with one of three them who sided with Dean Walsh scoring the fight 29-26. The other two scored it 29-28 while two favoured Adrian Walsh 29-28.

In the 71kg final tomorrow night Dean Walsh will meet Belfast fighter Jon McConnell who had a narrow 3-2 win over Matthew McCole who won all three rounds on two of the judges’ cards but lost it on the other three - 29-28.

The defeat is a big blow to Aidan Walsh’s ambitions of boxing at the European Olympic qualifier in Poland next summer. But ultimately there may be a box-off between Aidan Walsh and the new champion.

The was also an upset in first bout on the 19-fight programme when experienced international Adam Hession, a two-time Elite champions was beaten 4-1 by Offaly featherweight Paul Loonam.

The latter was a bronze medallist in the European U-22 championships last year. He will meet Sean Purcell in tomorrow’s 57kg final which is a designated Olympic weight. His opponent Jordan Smith retired injured at the end of the second round.

The non-Olympic lightweight final will feature Mullingar’s Jason Joyce – a 3-2 winner over Rhys Owens – and Davy Joyce, who beat Bayo Alabi in the other semi-final.

European U-22 gold medallist Dean Clancy is in pole position to secure his first Elite title in the Olympic light welterweight division.

The other finalist in the 63.5kg class Brandon McCarthy was forced to retire in the second round of his penultimate bout against Aaron O’Donoghue after a clash of heads. The latter can consider unlucky to have lost the fight on the basis on losing the first round 0-4. His corner was visibly annoyed by the decision.

McCarthy sustained had a deep gash over his left eye in the clash and will have to pass a medical examination before being cleared to fight in tomorrow’s decider.

Clancy had to dig deep to get the decision over the experienced John Paul Hale in a terrific contest. But the Sligo boxer landed the clearer and bigger punches and deserved the win. His brother Jason will contest the light heavyweight final after receiving a walk-over in the semi-final.

Eugene McKeever and Ryan McCarthy will meet in the welterweight final after scoring decisive 4-1 wins over Wayne Kelly and Cian Reddy respectively.

Results

Men’s Elite semi-finals:

57kg: Paul Loonam (St Carthage’s) bt Adam Hession (Monivea) 4-1; Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) bt Jordan Smith (Holy Family, Drogheda) Smith retired injured in R2.

60kg: Davey Joyce (Holy Family, Drogheda) bt Bayo Alabi (Westside) 4-1 v Davey Joyce (Holy Family, Drogheda); Jason Nevin (Olympic, Mullingar) bt Rhys Owens (Erne) 3-2.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michael’s bt Aaron O’Donohue (Golden Gloves/Defence Forces) 4-0 (McCarthy retired in second round after clash of heads. Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) bt John Paul Hale (Star) 4-1.

67kg: Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) bt Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Drogheda) 4-1; Ryan McCarthy (Fr Horgans) bt Cian Reddy (Portlaoise) 4-1.

71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) bt Matthew McCole (Illies GG) 3-2; Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs) but Aidan Walsh (Emerald) 3-2